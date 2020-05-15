The number of COVID-19 tests administered in Georgia has topped the 300,000 mark, according to numbers released today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
State health officials released data at 1 p.m. Friday that shows there have been 301,874 tests administered. That's 15,933 more than was reported at the same time on Thursday
There have now been 36,681 cases reported, and the the death toll from COVID-19 in Georgia now stands at 1,557. In all, there have been 6,438 hospitalizations and 1,534 ICU admissions.
The numbers show an increase of 30 reported deaths and 823 new reported cases since 1 p.m. Thursday.
State officials are not releasing data on the number of people who recovered from the disease.
Fulton County leads all counties in terms of total number of cases, 3,641 to be exact. It has also had 159 reported deaths, 685 hospitalizations and an incidence rate of 331.25 cases for every 100,000 residents.
It is followed by:
DeKalb County — 2717 cases, 75 deaths, 491 hospitalizations, incidence rate of 342.56 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Gwinnett County — 2,572 cases, 101 deaths, 463 hospitalizations, incidence rate of 264.84 cases for every 100,000 residents
Cobb County — 2,371 cases, 131 deaths, 557 hospitalizations, incidence rate of 299.9 for every 100,000 residents
Hall County — 2,134 cases, 40 deaths, 268 hospitalizations, incidence rate of 1,034.17 cases for every 100,000 residents
Dougherty County, where Albany is located, has had the sixth highest total number of cases among all Georgia counties. It has had 1,645 cases, 132 deaths, 339 hospitalizations and an incidence rate of 1,829.71 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Full data on the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia can be found at dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
