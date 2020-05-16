The number of COVID-19 novel coronavirus-related cases in Georgia has eclipsed the 37,000 mark, according to numbers released today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
State health officials released data at 1 p.m. Saturday that shows there have been 37,147 cases reported. The death toll from COVID-19 in Georgia now stands at 1,592. In all, there have been 6,735 hospitalizations and 1,554 ICU admissions.
There have been 321,069 COVID-19 tests administered in Georgia so far.
The numbers show an increase of 35 reported deaths and 466 new reported cases since 1 p.m. Friday.
State officials are not releasing data on the number of people who recovered from the disease.
Fulton County leads all counties in terms of total number of cases, 3,723 to be exact. It has also had 164 reported deaths, 706 hospitalizations and an incidence rate of 338.71 cases for every 100,000 residents.
It is followed by:
DeKalb County — 2,775 cases, 80 deaths, 528 hospitalizations, incidence rate of 349.87 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Gwinnett County — 2,592 cases, 101 deaths, 507 hospitalizations, incidence rate of 266.9 cases for every 100,000 residents
Cobb County — 2,397 cases, 132 deaths, 566 hospitalizations, incidence rate of 303.19 for every 100,000 residents
Hall County — 2,147 cases, 40 deaths, 285 hospitalizations, incidence rate of 1,040.47 cases for every 100,000 residents
Dougherty County, where Albany is located, has had the sixth highest total number of cases among all Georgia counties. It has had 1,662 cases, 134 deaths, 365 hospitalizations and an incidence rate of 1,848.62 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Full data on the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia can be found at dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
