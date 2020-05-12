As of noon on Tuesday, there have now been 34,635 COVID-19 cases reported, according to new numbers released by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
That is 802 cases more than were reported at the same time on Monday. The state's death toll from the disease is now 1,461 — which is 56 more than was reported at noon on Monday.
There have been 262,179 tests administered at this time, which is up 10,891 tests from noon on Monday.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported 6,130 hospitalizations and 1,443 cases where the patient was admitted to the ICU.
The state has not released figures on the number of people who got COVID-19 but later recovered.
Fulton County continues to have the most cases in Georgia while Hall County continues to be a hot spot and now has the fifth highest total of cases reported in the state, eclipsing the 2,000 mark.
Fulton now has 3,530 cases and 147 deaths in all. Among the five counties with the highest case totals, Fulton is followed by:
• DeKalb (2,569 cases, 72 deaths)
• Gwinnett (2,492 cases, 96 deaths)
• Cobb (2,233 cases, 122 deaths)
• Hall County (2,051, 29 deaths)
Dougherty County is next with 1,610 cases and 128 deaths.
For access to cases and death totals by county, as well as more data from the Georgia Department of Health, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.