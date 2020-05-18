The number of COVID-19 novel coronavirus-related cases in Georgia has eclipsed the 38,000 mark, according to numbers released today by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
State health officials released data at 1 p.m. Monday that shows there have been 38,081 cases reported. The death toll from COVID-19 in Georgia now stands at 1,642. In all, there have been 6,916 hospitalizations and 1,565 ICU admissions.
There have been 364,289 COVID-19 tests administered in Georgia so far.
State officials are not releasing data on the number of people who recovered from the disease.
Fulton County leads all counties in terms of total number of cases, 3,761 to be exact. It has also had 170 reported deaths, 711 hospitalizations and an incidence rate of 342.16 cases for every 100,000 residents.
It is followed by:
DeKalb County — 2,819 cases, 85 deaths, 547 hospitalizations, incidence rate of 355.42 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Gwinnett County — 2,621 cases, 104 deaths, 522 hospitalizations, incidence rate of 269.89 cases for every 100,000 residents
Cobb County — 2,418 cases, 133 deaths, 585 hospitalizations, incidence rate of 305.85 for every 100,000 residents
Hall County — 2,159 cases, 42 deaths, 289 hospitalizations, incidence rate of 1,046.29 cases for every 100,000 residents
Dougherty County, where Albany is located, has had the sixth highest total number of cases among all Georgia counties. It has had 1,663 cases, 135 deaths, 380 hospitalizations and an incidence rate of 1,849.73 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Full data on the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia can be found at dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.