As the access to testing continues to ramp up, the number of coronavirus cases continues to jump each day. As of noon on Thursday, there have now been more than 31,000 COVID-19 cases reported according to new numbers released by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have now been 31,260 total COVID-19 cases reported, which is 758 more than were reported at the same time on Wednesday. The state's death toll from the disease is now 1,335 — up 30 from Wednesday at the same time.
There have been 217,303 tests administered at this time, which is just over 13,000 more tests than reported Wednesday at noon.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported 5,804 hospitalizations and 1,363 cases where the patient was admitted to the ICU.
The state has not released figures on the number of people who got COVID-19 but later recovered.
Fulton County continues to have the most cases in Georgia, and has now eclipsed the 3,000 mark while Hall County continues to be a hot spot and now has the fifth highest total of cases reported in the state.
Fulton now has 3,250 cases and 136 deaths in all. Among the five counties with the highest case totals, Fulton is followed by:
• DeKalb (2,390 cases, 61 deaths)
• Gwinnett (2,233 cases, 82 deaths)
• Cobb (2,006 cases, 107 deaths)
• Hall County (1,924, 27 deaths)
Dougherty County is next with 1,544 cases and 126 deaths.
For access to cases and death totals by county, as well as more data from the Georgia Department of Health, CLICK HERE.
