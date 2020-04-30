According to new numbers released by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia now has more than 26,000 COVID-19 cases reported.
At noon Thursday, there have been 26,033 total COVID-19 cases reported. The state's death toll from the disease is now 1,107 — up 32 from Tuesday at the same time.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported 4,948 hospitalizations and 1,122 cases where the patient was admitted to the ICU. There have been 140,223 tests administered at this time, which is up a little more than 13,000 tests since Tuesday at the same time.
The state has not released figures on the number of people who got COVID-19 but later recovered.
Fulton County continues to have the most cases in Georgia, 2,799 cases and 118 deaths in all. Among the five counties with the highest case totals, Fulton is followed by:
• DeKalb (1,994 cases, 46 deaths)
• Gwinnett (1,766 cases, 55 deaths)
• Cobb (1,585 cases, 89 deaths)
• Dougherty (1,499 cases, 119 deaths)
Hall County is next with 1,289 cases and 20 deaths.
For access to cases and death totals by county, as well as more data from the Georgia Department of Health, CLICK HERE.
