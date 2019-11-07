Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church announced it will host a cornhole tournament on Friday to benefit the Lawrenceville Cooperative Ministry.
The tournament will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the First United Methodist Church Family Center, located at 395 West Crogan St. in Lawrenceville.
Interested competitors can register for $10 per team member with two to four players per team by contacting Jared Evans at 770-963-0386 and jevans@fumclv.org or Chuck Ferraro at 678-643-9122 and cferraro3435@gmail.com.
The church said 100% of the proceeds benefit the Lawrenceville Co-op.
The church encouraged interested participants to sign up soon and said there will be a limited number of teams allowed. Corndogs, corn chips and drinks will be provided.
The Lawrenceville Co-op was founded in 1995 to assist citizens of Gwinnett County by providing food, limited emergency financial assistance and connections to other helping resources with the primary goals to help clients become fully responsible for themselves.