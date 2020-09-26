Sometimes, you don't have to wait until the third time to find a charm.
That was the case for Cornerstone Christian Academy in Peachtree Corners, which found out this past week that it has been named a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence — on its first-ever application for the honor.
"It's just a public validation of what those in our community already know, that we have a fantastic school, we have wonderful teachers and we have a partnership with our parents that enables our teachers to do more in the classroom," Cornerstone Christian Headmaster Colin Creel said. "We just have a great community here."
Cornerstone Christian Academy is one of nine Georgia schools to receive the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence honor, and it was the only private school in that group. The Gwinnett County private school was recognized in the "Exemplary High Performing Schools" category, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
The schools are set to be honored during a virtual ceremony, which will be held on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a statement. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”
Cornerstone Christian opened in 2001 and has 413 students and 55 staff members. Kindergartners through eighth-graders attend the school. The school's headmaster said 63% of seventh-graders at the school last year qualified for the Duke Talent Identification Program, also known as Duke TIP.
Although the school has been around for nearly 20 years, Creel said it decided to submit its application now as a way to recognize the work put in by Cornerstone's teachers. The number of seventh-graders who were recognized for Duke TIP, for example, is a really high number for a school, so he wanted recognition of that.
The application was submitted last winter, just before the COVID-19 pandemic caused havoc for schools across the nation, forcing students to learn from home throughout much of the spring.
"I wanted public validation for our teachers for the great job that they do here," he said. "I knew from a testing standpoint that we would qualify, but it really just goes back to this idea that I felt like I wanted a public validation for what a great job our teachers do."
Creel said he informed teachers about the honor during a staff meeting on Thursday, prompting excitement from the educators.
"There was definitely cheering and clapping and all of that kind of stuff," he said.
Cornerstone Christian Academy's National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence profile can be viewed at bit.ly/3mSVPpf.
In addition to Cornerstone Christian, the other National Blue Ribbon Schools from Georgia include: Academy For Classical Education in Macon (State Charter School District); Brooks Elementary School in Newnan (Coweta County School District); DeKalb Early College Academy in Stone Mountain (DeKalb County School District); Johnson Elementary School in Rome (Floyd County Board of Education); Martha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts in Jonesboro (Clayton County Public Schools); Murdock Elementary School in Marietta (Cobb County School District); State Bridge Crossing Elementary School in Johns Creek (Fulton County School District); and Stevens Creek Elementary School in Martinez (Columbia County School District).
