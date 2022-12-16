Cops and Kids Christmas is an annual event hosted by the Gwinnett Fraternal Order of Police and is meant to spread good will and holiday spirit to families in need. Thursday night’s shopping spree marked the 33rd year of the event and took place at the Lawrenceville Walmart Supercenter.
Upon sign-in, each family is paired with local law enforcement officers who accompany them as they browse and select gift options. Some, like Capt. Audrey Henderson with the Lawrenceville Police Department, have participated for 10 years or more.
Henderson, who shopped with a young girl named Gabby and her family, stated her favorite part of the event was watching the children’s faces light up.
Event organizer Connie Chesser stated that this year they identified and approved 132 children, approximately 64 families, to participate in the event. In order to qualify, families must be residents of Gwinnett County and the children must receive Medicaid benefits.
Families with children ages 3 through 15 had $150 to spend and newborns through age 2 had $75. Snacks and holiday treats as well as boxed dinners were also provided.
Chesser said that the goal of Cops and Kids Christmas is “getting them [the children] to understand that the police officers are their friends and that they’re there for them. Making sure that we’re not just there to take away from them but to protect and give as well.”
As the night went on, the toy section remained busy with kids excitedly pulling toys from shelves and officers joking and creating bonds with families.
Officer Matthew Legerme accompanied Sanchez and her son for the evening. The pair bonded over their parenting experience with Legerme excitedly stating he and his wife are expecting their second child in the coming week.
“Kids knowing exactly what they want is my favorite part. Some kids are too nervous to ask for things,” Legerme said.
With a 10-month old in tow, picking out gifts was a little more challenging. Sanchez and Legerme dangled Mickey Mouse dolls, singing penguins and toy musical instruments by Gianni to see what he might like. His face lit up as a penguin toy began to sing.
“It doesn’t feel real experiencing the holidays with him,” Sanchez said. “It’s just like ‘Woah.’ It makes me want to make it good for him.”
