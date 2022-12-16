Gwinnett County resident Kaitlyn Sanchez was 10 years old when she first attended a Cops and Kids Christmas event. Now, 14 years later, she’s back with her 10-month old son, Gianni.

“It feels so weird doing this,” she said. “It’s like one of those things you don’t get to experience that often.

At the annual Cops and Kids Christmas event, local law enforcement officers had the chance to interact with their community and spread holiday cheer. 