“I want those ones,” 7-year-old Khloe Patterson said to her mother, pointing to a pair of rose colored Vans.
“There’s other shoes to look at — Nike and Converse are over there,” Patterson’s mother, Brittany, replied, trying to pry her daughter from the Vans. “Can you please just look?”
As Khloe reluctantly followed her mother to another shoe aisle, other children and teens filled the Pattersons’ spot, eyeing the shoes the mother-daughter duo had just been looking at.
Across Lawrenceville’s Show Carnival on Saturday morning, parent-child interactions like the Pattersons’ played out, a common sight this time of year as locals prepare to return to school.
Saturday’s scene, however, was a little different from regular back-to-school shopping, as it wasn’t just children and their parents searching for new shoes: at Shoe Carnival, families were joined by local law enforcement officers for the Gravitt-Everett-Davis Lodge 66 Fraternal Order of Police’s annual Cops and Kids Back to School event.
Started in 2009, the program provides needy children with backpacks, school supplies and a new pair of shoes. The event is an extension of the FOP’s Cops and Kids Christmas shopping event, which celebrated its 27th year in 2018, said Georgia Gwinnett College’s Deputy Chief of Police and FOP trustee Carlos Llorens.
“We’re trying to find ways to reach out and help these kids,” Llorens said. “We’ll (help) 140 kids with this program and we did about 165 during Christmas, so we’ve done a lot. But the requests are always increasing — I mean, when you’re talking about a county that has almost a million people and is as diverse as Gwinnett is, you’re going to have (a need). The economy is good, but for some people, the economy will make no difference for them, and a lot of that has to do with decisions and lifestyles and things like that. But do you punish a kid for the mistakes a parent makes? That’s how we have to look at it.”
Though one of the main goals of the event is to help children whose parents struggle financially — the free pair of shoes was added several years ago after the FOP realized that while backpacks and supplies are necessary, a new pair of shoes could potentially help prevent children from being bullied for being lower-income — the program, like the Christmas event, is aimed at bridging the gap between law enforcement and families, who Llorens said perhaps may only ever deal with police in unpleasant situations.
“The kids are excited, but they’re often surprised when they see that as police officers, we’re just normal people that have a job and that job just happens to be law enforcement,” Llorens said. “(Being an) officer isn’t just who we are — we have a personal life and this is something we take the time to do because we love it.”
Fifteen-year-old Archer High School student Joselin Leon, who is a member of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Explorers Program, said that’s why she joined the explorer’s program and then volunteered to help out at Saturday’s event — to help bridge that gap between police and lower-income children.
“In our society, a bunch of people are like, ‘Oh, cops are all bad,’ but we’re trying to show that not all cops are bad and that they partake in the community and help,” Leon said. “(This event) is nice because you get to talk to a lot of people and get to know them a little bit and see some aspects of their lives, and it teaches the community that (police) are here helping out and there’s a lot of good people, even though there are some bad people.”
For the Pattersons, who also participate in the FOP’s Christmas event, the time spent with officers accomplishes just what Leon hopes for, while also easing some of Brittany’s financial pressure.
“It’s very helpful to me, and (Khloe) loves it,” Brittany said. “It’s good for us to be able to come out as a family and spend the time (with officers).”
And as for the shoes Khloe picked? Ultimately, she chose the Vans.
“She won,” Brittany said, laughing.