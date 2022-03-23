Gwinnett County police announced a Conyers resident was the gunman whose actions on a Greyhound bus prompted a SWAT situation that shut down Interstate 85 for several hours earlier this week.
Jaylin Backman, 23, was arrested around 2 p.m. Tuesday, nearly five hours after police were called about a suspicious person who had pulled out a gun on a New York-bound bus. His identity was not disclosed by Gwinnett police until Wednesday afternoon, however.
"While the bus was in transit, Backman got into an argument with a passenger on the bus," Cpl. Ryan Winderweddle said. "At some point the bus driver noticed a commotion and pulled the bus over. When the bus driver asked what was going on, Backman pointed a handgun at the bus driver."
Backman faces one count of aggravated assault for the incident, which happened on the entrance ramp from Indian Trail Lilburn Road onto I-85 north. There were 38 other passengers on the bus when Backman pulled out the handgun.
Winderweedle said Backman was believed to have been suffering from a mental health crisis, and that SWAT officers tried several times to get him to exit the bus willingly.
"The Police Behavioral Health Unit was on scene and followed the suspect to the jail to ensure he received a mental health assessment and would be provided with available mental health resources," Winderweedle said.
Other riders on the bus told detectives that Backman did not prevent them from exiting the bus. Backman also did not point the gun at any other passengers, police said.
Greyhound sent another bus to get the passengers to their intended destination.
The shut down on I-85 affected traffic heading in both directions, with southbound traffic backed up to Sugarloaf Parkway and northbound traffic backed up to inside the Interstate 285 perimeter by 1 p.m.
It also caused heavy traffic backups on local roads, including Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Buford Highway.
"This incident resulted in a multi hour traffic delay for much of the community," Winderweedle said. "Preservation of life is the top priority at Gwinnett Police. We worked with our partners at the Georgia Department of Transportation as well as the Gwinnett Department of Transportation to mitigate the traffic delays, but our ultimate priority was the safety of the community.
"Even though all the passengers were able to exit bus, Backman was still in possession of a handgun and was having a mental health crisis. Gwinnett SWAT made entry onto the bus as soon as it was safe to do so to get Backman into custody without anyone being harmed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.