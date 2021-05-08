A company that produces lightweight conveyor belts is expending its operations with a new production plant in Buford.
Ammeraal Beltech is expected to create 83 new jobs with its new plant, which will be located at 4627 Distribution Parkway on the Hall County side of Buford. The facility is expected to represent a more than $19 million investment by the company.
“We are excited to expand our Americas infrastructure to provide a new level of service and response to our distributor and OEM customer base,” Ammeraal Beltech Conveying Solutions Vice President and General Manager Niels van den Boogert said.
The plant is expected to begin operations this fall and Ammerall Beltech has already begun the hiring process to fill operations, quality management and process engineering positions.
The company will produce synthetic conveyor belts which are used to convey a wide range of products.
“I want to congratulate Ammeraal Beltech on their continuous growth and welcome their expansion to Buford and in the State of Georgia,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “As a hub for both manufacturing and logistics, Ammeraal Beltech will be able to benefit from our excellent workforce and infrastructure, positioning them well for further growth opportunities.”
Anyone who is interested in applying for a job at the plant can visit ammeraalbeltech.com/en/about-us/jobs-and-careers.
