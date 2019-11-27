Central Gwinnett High School is one step closer to getting its fine arts building addition.
Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Board of Education recently voted to award a $11.4 million contract to Bowen & Watson Inc. for the construction of the fine arts building addition. The addition is expected to be be finished around August 2021.
The addition will include a black box theater, two new classrooms for visual arts programs, a computer art and MIDI labs, a recording studio, an expanded dance studio space and a new broadcast production room, according to a previous Daily Post report.
Central Gwinnett’s band, orchestra and chorus programs will also have spaces in the new addition.
The school system is funding the work with monies from the 2019 General Obligation Bonds.
Bowen and Watson Inc. was the lowest of seven bidders on the project.
School system documents show the next lowest bidder offered a bid that was $402,000 higher than Bowen and Watson’s bid.