Cpl. Collin Flynn with the Gwinnett County Police Department said it is common for investigators to have to go back to the scene of an accident to collect data and measurements for their investigation.
Thursday morning and into the afternoon police slowed traffic at a portion of Interstate 85 to conduct a follow-up investigation where just last week two commercial truck drivers were killed.
“We don’t always have accidents on the interstate, but sometimes we have to do this,” Flynn said. “It’s on a case-by-case basis.”
The slow down, starting at Buford Drive from both I-985 and I-85, caused major delays on I-85 southbound in Suwanee. The southbound entrance ramp from Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road was also closed during this temporary follow-up investigation.
Flynn said that area reopened for about 20 to 30 minutes to allow traffic to move before it was closed a second time to continue with the investigation.
“Our goal was to be the least disruptive to travelers as we possibly could,” Flynn said. “We took photographs and put out information ahead of time. We understand this can be frustrating for drivers, but we worked as fast as we could to complete the investigation.”
During the slow down, officers utilized their drone and other equipment to document the scene. No other information about the investigation was provided Thursday afternoon, as Flynn said it is still an open case.
Last week police charged Leah Knox, 28, with homicide by vehicle and other traffic charges for the accident that killed two commercial truck drivers and shut down I-85 for several hours on Jan. 24.
Police said Knox was arrested and transported to the Gwinnett County Jail after she was released from the hospital. Police also charged her with failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
While police said alcohol consumption did not appear to be a contributing factor, speed and weather conditions were being investigated.
Gwinnett County police officers responded to the crash on I-85 southbound between Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and Old Peachtree Road in unincorporated Suwanee at 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 24. Officers saw three vehicles involved in the crash – two tractor-trailers and Knox’s grey 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse.
Police said the drivers of both commercial tractor-trailers were dead. The victims were 63-year-old Robert Kent of Stockbridge and 50-year-old Raymond Samuel of Decatur. Knox was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Based on the preliminary investigation, evidence at the scene and witness statements, investigators believe Knox lost control of her car and made impact with a guardrail on the right side of the roadway. The tractor-trailer driven by Kent struck the Mitsubishi after it bounced off the guardrail and reentered the roadway. Kent’s vehicle continued forward and struck the center median wall.
Police initially said the movements of the tractor-trailer driven by Samuel were still being investigated to determine whether it struck the Mitsubishi or Kent’s tractor-trailer.
