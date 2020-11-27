COVID-19 response-related funding is one the items Gwinnett County Public Schools will ask the county's legislators to consider when the Georgia General Assembly convenes in Atlanta next year.
Gwinnett County Public Schools has divided its legislative priorities, which were approved by the county's school board earlier this month, into four area: governance, funding, fiscal and school improvements, and continuing positions.
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, school system Executive Director of Administration and Policy Jorge Gomez told the school board on Nov. 19 that the district would like to funding made available in the state budget to help schools address ongoing issues related to the pandemic, in 2021 and 2022.
That is in addition to asking the legislators to consider extending governance flexibility established this year in response to the pandemic.
"We are going to ask the Gwinnett delegates to consider that when they are amending the 2021 budget, and developing the '22 budget, that they remember that due to the pandemic, all school systems, and certainly Gwinnett, had costs associated with the pandemic and PPE, staffing, etc.," Gomez said.
"We're going to ask that they consider that in their funding formula to try and provide us with as much as they can to help with those areas."
The school system, county government, Gwinnett health department, Georgia Gwinnett College and Gwinnett Technical College will present their legislative priorities to the county's legislative delegation during their annual pre-legislative session meeting next week.
The meeting is scheduled to take place at 8:05 a.m. on Dec. 3 in the auditorium of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
The annual pre-session meeting is an opportunity for the colleges, school system, health officials and county government to talk to the county's legislators about issues they feel should be addressed in the Georgia General Assembly during the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January.
The public is invited to attend the meeting, which typically lasts the entire morning, but there is limited seating in the GJAC auditorium now because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with many seats blocked off to allow for social distancing.
The meeting can, however, be viewed live at gwinnettgov.webex.com/gwinnettgov/onstage/g.php?MTID=ecf8ea237f5239e20a493f59b564ab871.
Gwinnettians who would like to call in and listen to the meeting can call +1-408-418-9388 and use the access code 173 794 7775.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.