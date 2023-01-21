Gwinnett County Public Schools outpaces the state of Georgia when it comes to the percentage of Asian and Latino teachers it has on its staff, but the percentage of people from those communities who serve in principal positions lags behind the student demographics, a staffing consultant told district leaders on Thursday.
The stats were presented as part of a presentation on equity in talent management systems that Alma Advisory Group CEO Monica Rosen made to the Gwinnett school board during a work session. The presentation covered a variety of staffing issues, including diversity of staff and employee retention.
"Your pipelines are strengthening in diversity, particularly in representation of Black leaders," Rosen said. "However, we see significant gaps in the representation of Latinx and Asian leaders.
"This demonstrates to us a need to expand recruitment, potentially nationally to recruit beyond those in your current internal pipelines to enable growth in diversity of leadership in the coming years."
Despite the underrepresentation of Asian and Latino in leadership roles in the district, GCPS does outpace the state in representation of both groups in teaching positions.
Rosen presented data that showed Asian and Pacific Islander teachers make up 4.12% of teachers in GCPS, compared to 1.49% of teachers statewide. Similarly, Latino teachers make up 5.99% of the GCPS teacher workforce, compared to 2.79% statewide.
But, Latinos make up 7.8% of principals in GCPS despite the fact that Latino students are the largest population block in GCPS, making up 34.3% of the student body. Meanwhile, there were virtually no Asian principals in GCPS even though Asian students make up 11.5% of the student population.
GCPS does lack behind the state in the percentage of teachers who are Black. That figure is 27.15% statewide, but just 23.59% in GCPS.
Black people make up 36.17% of people serving in principal positions while Black students make up 32.17% of the student population.
White people hold 53.9% of principal positions and 60.2 percent of teacher positions while white students make up about 17% of the student population.
"Diversity of teachers has steadily improved, however it is not keeping pace with the shifting demographics of the district," Rosen said. "There is a need to significantly shift recruitment strategies in order to see breakthrough changes in the diversity of staff in the coming years."
Rosen said providing competency and performance-based interview tools for the hiring process will help more candidates who are people of color have a chance to be hired.
"What we found is interviews become a lot more rigorous and challenging and every single time, more staff of color have emerged as finalists because, with that rigor and that focus on competency, you mitigate a lot of the bias that tends to work against your candidates of color," Rosen said.
GCPS Chief Human Resources Officer Cathy Hardin said recruitment efforts that take place outside of the southeast should help with diversity efforts as well.
"That will innately give us the ability to meet and reach more diverse candidates, so our strategy will play into diversifying our talent pool," Hardin said.
Rosen added that principals other districts which Alma has worked with in the past have reported getting a higher caliber of candidates in the first year, and more diverse work forces in the years after that.
Ultimately, regardless of how many years it takes to get there, Rosen said GCPS' goal is to eventually have a workforce that matches its student demographics as closely as possible.
"Now, the truth is diversity is more than just race (and) ethnicity," Rosen said. "That said, the priority in Gwinnett County Public Schools as I understand it is really looking very specifically first at the places that are least represented comparing to demographics.
"And, those have been Latinx hires as well as Asian hires so those are coming up as areas that need significant focus."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
