GCPS ISC_Gwinnett Schools file photo
Gwinnett County Public Schools outpaces the state of Georgia when it comes to the percentage of Asian and Latino teachers it has on its staff, but the percentage of people from those communities who serve in principal positions lags behind the student demographics, a staffing consultant told district leaders on Thursday.

The stats were presented as part of a presentation on equity in talent management systems that Alma Advisory Group CEO Monica Rosen made to the Gwinnett school board during a work session. The presentation covered a variety of staffing issues, including diversity of staff and employee retention.

