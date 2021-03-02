A new luxury apartment community is being planned for downtown Duluth, developers of the project announced Tuesday.
PointOne Holdings and The Residential Group are working together to develop the 256-unit, garden-style luxury residential community called SODO. It is also described on PointOne Holdings’ website as Phase II of the District at Duluth development, building on the first phase built at the corner of Duluth Highway and Buford Highway.
The first units at SODO are expected to be delivered on Buford Highway in the summer of 2022.
“This project is exceptional due to its walkable access to downtown Duluth which we consider to be the best possible amenity to a multifamily property in a suburban market,” said Ben Colonomos, PointOne Holdings Managing Partner. “We’re excited to add this project to our portfolio of multifamily developments, bringing PointOne Holdings to 2,684 units under construction across nine properties.”
The developers recently closed on site acquisition and financing, and construction is expected to begin soon.
The development is designed to be anchored by a clubhouse that includes a cybercafe and co-working centers. The developers said it will also have a fully-equipped fitness center, a dog park, pet spa and a resort-style pool with a fire pit and grilling areas. The apartments will also have high-end finishes, including stone countertops, designer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and hardwood-style flooring.
“We look forward to beginning another successful project in the strongest submarket in Atlanta and are honored to work with a group the caliber of PointOne Holdings,” The Residential Group Principal Kurt Alexander said.
PointOne Holdings Managing Partner Leo Peicher added, “We are proud to joint venture with The Residential Group to develop a project in this exceptional location. We have an excellent site in one of the fastest-growing markets in metro Atlanta and a developer-partner with a long established and consistent track record.”
