COVID-19 has forced Gwinnettians off their normal routines, but it hasn't shaken construction crews off their schedule at the Infinite Energy Forum.
Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau Chief Operating Officer Stan Hall said that while the county has had to adapt to the ongoing pandemic by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing, work on the expansion of the Infinite Energy Forum has continued virtually uninterrupted. The new expansion wing of the forum — which is the convention space at the Infinite Energy Center campus — is still expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2021.
"If there's any good news based on what's happened with COVID, the good news is that it has allowed our construction to go untethered if you will," Hall said. "Construction is booming over here as far as the forum goes and everything else we had planned because we aren't having to work around as many events as we typically would have."
The expansion of the Infinite Energy Forum is expected to double the amount of convention space at the tourism venue, taking it to 100,000 square feet, and connect it to the new Westin Atlanta Gwinnett hotel that is also currently under construction at the Infinite Energy Center campus.
Gwinnettians who have been to the Infinite Energy Forum in recent months have likely noticed the construction taking place there. The old bridge connecting the parking area to the entrance of the center was removed months ago and replaced with a temporary bridge that weaves around the construction area to the building's entrance.
But if anyone needs a tangible sign of how far along construction has progressed on the expansion, they're about to get it, according to Hall.
So far, the infrastructure — such as sewer, water, power and an underground retention vault — has been installed and the foundation and retaining walls are essentially done. Footings have also been put in place.
"What you'll really start to see take place, if not next week, then the week after, is the steel for the structure is going to go up and then you'll really start to see how massive this thing is going to be," Hall said.
Getting the steel in place for the building will be a major step for construction on the expansion, according to the convention and visitors bureau's chief operating officer said.
"So we're in good shape on our schedule and feel really good about what's happening," Hall said.
Hall also said construction on the 11-story Westin Atlanta Gwinnett hotel — which is being handled by a private developer instead of the convention and visitor's bureau — also has to happen in tandem with the expansion project. That's because of the design of the expansion and how it is expected to connect to the hotel, allowing guests staying at the Westin to walk from their hotel rooms to an event taking place in the Forum.
"They have to come up together for that connection to be made," Hall said.
The hotel is expected to open around the first quarter of 2022.
After the expansion is finished, existing operations at the Infinite Energy Forum will move to that area while the existing portion of the building undergoes a renovation. That renovation will effectively be the final piece of the construction taking place at the Infinite Energy Center building itself.
The renovations will include audio visual technology improvements, the addition of a food court, a pocket park, a reworked lakefront area and general improvements designed to refresh the existing portion of the existing building. Improvements at the front of Infinite Energy Theater are expected as well.
"That (renovated spect) would open up probably a little sooner than the last quarter of 2022," Hall said. "So, by the end of 2022, we should have all of our construction over here basically done or about done I would say."
