This open field was once the site of the Olympic Tennis Center, which was built for the 1996 Summer Olympics. Gwinnett County’s economic development director expects construction on a redevelopment of the property to begin later this year or early next year.
It won’t be too much longer before construction is underway on a mixed-use development that will be located on the former Olympic Tennis Center site near Stone Mountain, according to Gwinnett County’s top economic development official.
Gwinnett County Director of Economic Development Roman Dakare told a group of business leaders who attended a Bisnow forum on redevelopment in Gwinnett this past week that the county will soon break ground on the redevelopment of the site, which is located off U.S. Highway 78 and West Park Place Boulevard in south Gwinnett.
“We expect that property to break ground by the end of the year if not early next year,” Dakare said.
Gwinnett acquired the long vacant property, which was built for the 1996 Summer Olympics, in 2016 and demolished the facility in 2017. The county then hired Fuqua Development, the company that is working on the Exchange at Gwinnett in the Buford area, in late 2020 to redevelop the property.
When Fuqua was picked by county leaders last December to redevelopment the site, officials said it would entail a mixed-use redevelopment that would serve as a “southern gateway” for people driving into the county on Highway 78.
The development will sit on a 26.64-acre property.
