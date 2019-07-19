The Georgia Department of Transportation said that construction at a major Snellville intersection will alter traffic flow starting on Sunday.
Construction partners with Georgia DOT will close the U.S. Route 78 left turn lane onto State Route 124. The crew is continuing construction on a displaced left turn intersection on U.S. Route 78 and State Route 124.
This lane closure will allow crews to complete the construction of the concrete island that will separate the east and westbound lanes of traffic on State Route 124, the Georgia DOT said.
Drivers will be detoured to Henry Clower Boulevard and message boards will be provided to guide motorists.
Traffic operation change at the displaced left turn is scheduled for July 31. Crews will begin working in the travel lanes on July 30. Law enforcement will be present to direct traffic.
The Georgia DOT outlined details of the traffic change in a video.