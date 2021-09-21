A company touted on its website as "the nation’s largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace" has come to the Lilburn area.
CarLotz opened a car hub at 4400 Stone Mountain Highway on Monday. It is the company's first hub in Georgia.
“We believe that being national in reach is critical but serving local communities is a competitive advantage.” CarLotz Co-Founder and CEO Michael Bor said. “We have sold cars on consignment for and sold cars to Georgians through our on-line marketplace for years, and now, we are thrilled to open this hub that will serve area guests with even greater ease and convenience.
"We are excited to be able to provide guests in Georgia with greater access to our consignment model while also becoming a part of the community in which our teammates live and work.”
CarLotz operates hubs in 10 other states across the U.S. While the Lilburn location is the first hub in Georgia, the company already has a presence in the southeast.
It operates hubs in Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. It also recently announced plans to open a hub in Alabama.
CarLotz offers car sellers the ability to trade their vehicle in, sell it to the company or use the business to consign the vehicle. Each vehicle receives a 133-point inspection and sales coaches do not work on commission.
The company said its prices are haggle-free and customers can buy a vehicle online and have it delivered to their home, or they can go to the hub, where they can work with a sales coach in person and test drive the vehicle before they commit to buy it. CarLotz offers all customers financing and there is a three-day window where the customer can exchange their vehicle for any reason. A 30-day warranty is also offered.
CarLotz is currently hiring workers for the Lilburn location. The company has assistant manager, consignment coach, detailer, sales management trainee and technician positions listed on its jobs website, www.carlotz.com/careers.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
