Five years ago, when Charnette Brown looked in the mirror, she saw a nurse who loved her work and a grandmother who loved her grandson.
Unfortunately, a car accident and underlying health issues led to pneumonia and a month-long hospitalization. Charnette not only lost her employment during this time, but also the home she shared with her young grandson. While she had never envisioned herself in danger of becoming homeless, that is exactly what she had become.
Sadly, Charnette’s is just one of the many faces of homelessness you can find throughout the Gwinnett County community today.
With roughly 63% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck leading into the pandemic, many families have been standing in the midst of a perfect storm for the last two and a half years. Add in rising inflation, skyrocketing home prices, and a depleted inventory of affordable housing and a growing number of families have either found themselves precariously housed or without a home altogether.
Estimates for Gwinnett County alone are as high as 10,000 individuals who are living in some state of homelessness, with approximately 2,000 Gwinnett County Public School students and their families either without safe, secure shelter or in danger of losing what shelter they do have. These are children who may share a classroom with your own child during the school year.
With 142 schools in the system, that’s roughly 14 children per school who may be experiencing homelessness at any given time.
Since our launch in 1981, Rainbow Village has been focused on changing those startling statistics. From our 2.5-acre campus in Duluth, we offer Gwinnett County’s largest transitional housing program. Our graduates achieve a 90% success rate after successful completion of life skills classes, success coaching and transformational programming intended to help them achieve self-sustainability so they can thrive beyond our Village.
I’m happy to report that — with the help of Rainbow Village, two years in our Aspire Program and her own incredible survivor spirit — Charnette and her grandson now have a beautiful home of their own. A shining example of what it is to thrive on the other side of homelessness, she is pursuing a double master’s degree while serving as Executive Director and Director of Nurses for The Memory Center.
While we celebrate successes like hers, we mourn those we are unable to help. We receive calls every day from families seeking haven. Right now, every single one of our 30 apartments is filled, and we have nowhere to place families who need us.
We feel compelled to do more. As we near the end of 2022, our eyes are focused on the future — not just the futures of the families we currently serve, but also on the future of Rainbow Village. We have created a Next Big Thing committee to identify opportunities for us to scale our program to serve more people, and it’s already showing great promise.
Our first partnership beyond the boundaries of our Village is with Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries in Norcross, and we are having conversations with folks in Peachtree Corners, Lawrenceville, Buford and beyond to explore ways to help a greater number of families than ever before.
Just as families experiencing homelessness seek our help, we humbly seek yours. From volunteer opportunities and wish list fulfillment to financial contributions and corporate partnerships, please visit www.RainbowVillage.org to learn about the many ways you can aid us in evolving to an entirely new level of service for families in need.
As something I witness every day, I can assure you that the gifts of your time and treasure make a direct and meaningful impact, as do your prayers for our families and staff. Beyond becoming a one-time or monthly recurring donor, I invite you to become a “brand ambassador” for our organization — conveying the rapidly rising need among families experiencing homelessness in Gwinnett while sharing Rainbow Village’s mission with anyone and everyone who will listen.
From myself, my team and the families Rainbow Village serves, we thank you for your support and wish you and yours a happy holiday season.
