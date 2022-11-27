Five years ago, when Charnette Brown looked in the mirror, she saw a nurse who loved her work and a grandmother who loved her grandson.

Unfortunately, a car accident and underlying health issues led to pneumonia and a month-long hospitalization. Charnette not only lost her employment during this time, but also the home she shared with her young grandson. While she had never envisioned herself in danger of becoming homeless, that is exactly what she had become.

Melanie Conner is CEO of Rainbow Village.