The Killers certainly know how to put on a show that entertains fans while rolling the clock back nearly 20 years.
The band performed at State Farm Arena this past Friday night as part of its North American tour. The extravaganza, which included Johnny Marr as the opening act, was filled with spectacle, fans singing along to the bands many hits and confetti.
Lots and lots of confetti. In fact, confetti exploded over the fans in the audience three times during the show.
At one point while The Killers closed their main set with their 2004 hit, "All These Things I've Done," the confetti was joined by red, white and blue streamers that rained down on the crowd as it sang the line, "I've got soul but I'm not a soldier," back to the band.
But, after the band performed its 2006 hit, "When You Were Young," early on in the show, lead singer Brandon Flowers made it clear that he and his bandmates wanted to create an atmosphere of goodwill and fellowship for the fans.
"Atlanta, Georgia, we're a live," Flowers proclaimed. "It's been a funny couple of years, how's everybody holding up? Alright? We've got The Killers on Friday night. That's alright.
"COVID brought a lot of uncertainty. COVID forced a lot of isolation, but Atlanta, take a look around. Ain't nobody in isolation tonight. This is a super spreader event. We're spreading peace, we're spreading love and we're spreading rock-and-roll. Come and get some."
The Killers holds a special place in my heart because the band was one of those mid-to-late-2000s groups — along with others such as Franz Ferdinand, The All-America Rejects, Muse and Modest Mouse — that formed the soundtrack of a period of major transitions in my life.
This was a period where I finished college, went to my first newspaper job in Florida (where I had to experience true adult life) and then headed off my second newspaper job in Clayton County.
This was a time when the hair wasn't turning gray yet, you went out to partied for half (or all of) the night and didn't have any regrets about it and you could stay up all night writing a 25-page paper for your history class — the night before the paper was due.
And, best of all, life was laid out before you like a blank canvas where anything could still be possible.
In the span of four years, The Killers put out four sublime albums. These include 2004's "Hot Fuss," 2006's "Sam's Town," 2007's "Sawdust" and 2008's "Day and Age."
Many of the bands that formed the core of the soundtrack of that period of my life haven't had as many hits in recent years. Muse is the only one I still collect new music from.
But, it's always great to go back to listen to music from that time period and feel the rush of youthfulness again even if the hair is grayer, the knees a little stiffer and you start to get tired by 11 p.m.
To experience it in person is even better.
And, if anything can be said about The Killers, it's that the band sure knows how to put on a show. They can bring back that rush of youthfulness. The euphoria of feeling like you're in your 20s again.
And, the fans were having all of it last Friday night.
The band performed all of its big hits for the crowd.
Nearly of the 23 songs that the band played at State Farm Arena this past weekend came from "Hot Fuss," "Sam's Town" and "Day and Age."
There were newer songs as well, including the newly released single, "Boy," 2020's "My Own Soul's Warning," which was the song The Killers chose to open with, and the Johnny Marr-inspired "In Another Life," which was released last year. Marr joined the band on stage for the performance of "In Another Life."
As for the classics, though, "When You Were Young" was the first of the bands biggest hits to come up. In fact it was the third song in the main set.
The performance of "Human," which is a personal favorite, had the crowd not only cheering but also singing along.
Imagine hearing thousands of people in unison singing, "I'm on my knees looking for the answer. Are we human? Or are we dancers?"
And, then imagine that song transitioning into another one of the band's mega hits, "Somebody Told Me."
Later on, The Killers played "Runaways" followed immediately by "Read My Mind."
And, then you had the rousing performance of "All These Things That I've Done," to close out the set. It was an appropriate way to close the set of course with opening lyrics like, "When there's nowhere else to run, is there room for one more song?"
The song ended with drummer Ronnie Vannuci Jr. flinging his drum sticks toward the front of the stage as the band members walked off the stage.
Now, you might be wondering about that one 2004 hit of theirs — the band's biggest hit and possible their signature song.
"Mr. Brightside."
The band saved that for the end of the four-song encore, which also included "Spaceman" as well as "In Another Life" and a cover of The Smiths' "You Just Haven't Earned It Yet, Baby." Johnny Marr joined The Killers on stage for the later two songs.
And, then came Mr. Brightside, the very last song of the entire concert.
The one other song from the 2004 to 2008 era that it would have been nice to hear was "Shadowplay" from "Sawdust."
But, hey, beggars can't be choosers, right?
There's only so much love, peace and rock-and-roll that you can expect in one night.
