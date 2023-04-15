If developers and county officials were hoping to get a consensus opinion from the Mountain Park community on the proposed redevelopment of the former Olympic Tennis Center property, what they found instead Thursday night is that there is no consensus.
During a community meeting, some residents were overjoyed by the proposed development, because it would be anchored by a Costco-type business (even if the lead developer refuses to confirm it will be Costco).
Others found the concept lackluster and wanted to know why a better proposal wasn't put together for what county officials had long described as a "gateway" project due to its location on the Gwinnett-DeKalb county line on U.S. Highway 78.
County staff, however, does support it.
"We're excited," Gwinnett County Economic Development Director Roman Dakare said. "Obviously we like this project, we support it. From Gwinnett County's perspective, our stakeholders are our community. We work on your behalf and if we select something, it's only because we think it fits the community."
The proposed development, which is expected to cost about $125 million, is set to come before the Gwinnett County Planning Commission on May 2. It is expected to include a Costco, 255 apartments, some green space and three restaurants with drive-thru lanes. Renderings show one of the restaurants would be a Whataburger.
If the Planning Commission holds a public hearing and makes a recommendation at that time, the case will be forwarded to the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners at the end of May for another public hearing and final decision.
If it is approved, Gwinnett County would sell the land to its development partner, Fuqua Development. Jeff Fuqua, the company's owner, said he expects construction would begin in the first quarter of 2024 and the businesses would be open about a year later.
"Retail is open in about a year and multi-family is about 18 months," Fuqua said.
Commissioner Ben Ku, whose district includes the tennis center site, said he would have preferred a transit-oriented development for the property, and stressed he has not made a decision on the proposal.
But, he added that, despite what he would like, the current proposal is the one that developers came up with.
"I had a very aspirational vision for the site, but at some point you have to come down to reality," Ku said. "In conversations with the developers, staff, different organizations — I haven't seen anybody come out and say, 'Yes, I want to build this.'
"This is the development that somebody has said, 'Yes, I'm going to build this, and this is how I'm going to build it, and I've got everybody lined up.'"
Although Fuqua wouldn't confirm Costco would be involved, a consultant, Tyrone Rachal, effectively let it slip that the warehouse retailer would be part of the development.
"We went to Jeff, and I'm like, 'Jeff, you've got to tell me how Costco treats its workers from a salary and benefits perspective,'" Rachal told attendees at the community meeting. "I think you'd be surprised."
Kimberly Branch, whose property straddles the county line near the site, said she would welcome Costco and the additional restaurant options. She argued the area does not even have much in the way of fast food options, and said the area that location needs a better grocery option.
"It's so long overdue that we have some economic development, and I personally think a retailer like Costco, they're huge," she said. "They have a reputation of really supporting the communities that they're in. They're known for a footprint in middle class and upper middle class suburban communities.
"With them present in our community, I think that's going to attract a lot of other retailers and really help us build our community."
Gary Skinner, who has lived in the area for 30 years, shared Branch's sentiments about the proposal.
"I can't believe people are not excited about this," he told other attendees in the audience. "What is wrong with you people? This is a great development. I mean Costco is great, and we don't want a Costco? It makes no sense."
The development would be at the intersection of West Park Place Boulevard and U.S. Highway 78. On the northside of that intersection, there is a Walmart Supercenter, which includes a grocery, as well as a Wendy's, an American Deli, a Marco's pizza, a Mexican restaurant, a diner and another pizza business.
In all, there are at least 15 restaurants, including several fast food options, located within one mile of the tennis center property.
The next closest grocery stores to the tennis center property, after Walmart, are a Kroger that is 1.7 miles away on Rockbridge Road. There are another four grocery stores located between 2.8 and 3.7 miles from the tennis center property.
Some residents said they didn't like the proposal, however, and felt the area deserved something better than a Costco.
One man stood up and asked why the Mountain Park area couldn't get the same kind of developments that would be seen in places such as Peachtree Corners, Norcross, Suwanee or Duluth.
"I don't see how it's in anyway comparable," the man, who did not give his name, told developers and county officials. "We continue to get the short end of the stick. This is an opportunity to change that. The economics here will support upscale development."
Wendy Lynch echoed those sentiments later in the meeting.
"I think we're missing a golden opportunity here," she said. "A lo of you may not know, but that site was chosen (for the Olympics) for the TV angle, to see Stone Mountain Park and how beautiful it was. I don't want a Costco in front of Stone Mountain."
Members of the Mountain Park Community Association have their own ideas for developing the site. Their concept includes office and residential over retail as well as town green with an outdoor amphitheater, with a view of Stone Mountain behind it, as well as parking decks.
"We came up with this idea, an alternative idea something that gives a sense of place, something ha says, 'Hey, you've arrived in Mountain Park,' " said Vipul Patel, a member of the association. "I'm a Costco fan, but put that someplace else. We need something that's truly going to revitalize the area."
But, Ku the association's proposal is not a sure bet to work for the site.
"These are concepts," he said. "There's no guarantee that, if we deny this, maybe something like this will be built, but it could sit vacant for 10 years. That's a gamble at that point. This (proposal by Fuqua) we know what is being proposed, so that's the trade off. Is it worth going back to the drawing board?"
Fuqua said, in addition to the tenants his firm signed up, he approached "every type of restaurant, every type of retail" — except for apparel retail, because the developer said "this is not an area for fashion retail" — about the site.
"They weren't interested," he said.
