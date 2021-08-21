As Gwinnett STOPP co-founder Marlyn Tillman stood before the county's school board and prepared to speak on Thursday, it have seemed like she was going to address the entire board, but her comments were directed at one person: new Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts.
As she began her remarks, she congratulated him on being GCPS' first Black superintendent before evoking the old adage, 'To whom much is given, much is expected.' She then called for equity in the schools and an overhaul of the discipline system in the district.
"We will hold you accountable for creating a transparent, culturally rich, academically challenging, emotionally safe and discrimination-free school system for our community," Tillman told the superintendent.
Thursday marked the first time that Watts, who was appointed to replace J. Alvin Wilbanks at the end of July, participated in a school board meeting as the district's chief executive.
During the meeting, and a meet and greet held beforehand, Watts got an earful from parents, students, business leaders and educators about their hopes, desires and expectations for GCPS.
In some cases, that meant hopes for changes in the district over issues that community members have been raising concerns about for years — such as better equity in the district.
These issues that have a topic of debate for years include the way student discipline is handled in GCPS. Proponents of change in this area have been saying for years that students of color are disciplined at disproportionately higher rates than white students when compared to the racial diversity of the student population.
During the meet and greet, Tillman said she'd like to see Watts implement an equity program in GCPS that is similar to one he had in Kent schools.
"One of the things that he did in Kent was he implemented a race and equity policy, a racial equity policy," she said. "It was really detailed, it went into setting down values and then operating from there.
"I would love to see that be the basis, or something similar be the basis, for how Gwinnett County Public Schools operates, that it is looking for equity ... Black and brown students are the majority of the school system, and have been for a lot of years, (but) it's been operating in a white, middle-class vacuum. That's not our system."
Students addressed the superintendent as well during the board meeting, calling for a more multi-cultural curriculum and more opportunities for student voices to be heard by people in the upper echelons of the district's administration.
"Now that we have a new superintendent, we should use this opportunity of change to make a safe space for students to voice their own opinions," said Ameya Agnihotri, a junior at the Gwinnett School of Math, Science and Technology who called for the creation of a student advisory council in GCPS.
But, the business community also has its own hopes for the district under Watts' watch.
Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Nick Masino said the quality of GCPS has been a selling point for businesses that open facilities in the county.
The business community is hopeful that Watts, who spent a large part of his career in GCPS before he left to become the Kent School District's superintendent in 2015, will be able to maintain the quality and the reputation of the schools.
"The business community, like the rest of the community, wants to see well-run schools," Masino said. "Specifically, the business community wants to see the machine of the production of talent coming out of Gwinnett continue.
"That is so important as we recruit, retain and expand companies. We've got to have the employees today and the talent pipeline for the future."
Watts is set to be the featured speaker at the Chamber's GCPS-themed On Topic in September. Masino said the demand for seats at that event has been so high that it had to be moved from the 1818 Club to the Gas South Convention Center to accommodate that demand.
But, parents who are opposed to a mask mandate that was instituted by Wilbanks in his final days on the job have their own requests of the new superintendent.
They urged him on Thursday to lift the mandate, and argued that the mandate should be lifted because multiple school board members were photographed at the Gwinnett Chamber's recent Annual Dinner without face masks. One of the reasons board members have discussed in the past as to why a face mask mandate might be needed is that the various COVID-19 vaccines are not approved for anyone under 12.
"This has got to stop, and you solely have the power, Mr. Watts, to do that and I implore you to make the right decision," Steve Gasper said.
Watts told parents, GCPS employees, students and other community members gathered at the board meeting on Thursday that he respected that there are a variety of opinions in the community on issues such as face masks, social and emotional learning, equity, critical race theory and other curriculum-relaters. He added that he thought it was OK for there to be a variety of opinions on those matters.
Those debates played out, for the most part, during the public comment section of the board meeting.
"We don't always have to agree," Watts said. "But we do have to circle, I'll say this, our responsibility, our purpose, to support our children (and) the adults who serve them and to make sure, as we've all said in our different ways, that they are not just successful, that they become significant upon graduation from Gwinnett County Public Schools."
But, for now, community members, like Tillman, are optimistic that Watts will take steps to ensure all students will be treated equitably and have chances to succeed in GCPS.
"We've gone back and looked at some of the work that he's done in Kent and we're hopeful that there can be some real changes in Gwinnett," Tillman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.