As the owner of a barbecue restaurant in Dacula, Steve Robb is used to being the one doing the serving, but friends say he is now the person who needs to be served.
Robb, who owns Fat Cap BBQ with his wife, LeeAnne, has been hospitalized with COVID-19. He was moved out of ICU this past weekend, but he remains hospitalized and has to continue taking medications and receiving high-flow oxygen, his wife said in an update on the restaurant's Facebook page.
"His right lung has extensive damage and the doctors say it’s going to take a while to recover," LeeAnne Robb said. "No promises that it will ever be back to 'normal,' but that’s ok because he’s still with us.
"We don’t know how much longer he’ll be in the hospital, but we want him to stay until he’s well enough to be home without anymore scary incidences."
The community has been rallying around the Fat Cap owners, raising money through a GoFundMe campaign to help them cover medical costs as well as lost business revenues.
As of Tuesday, the campaign had raised $13,000 out of its $15,000 goal.
"Let's show them that #onefamilyoneDacula is not just a hashtag," said Becky Turner, the fundraiser's organizer, on the GoFundMe page.
When the campaign started in mid-April, Steve Robb had been recovering from COVID at home, although Turner said he was on oxygen at all times. The restaurant had to close at that time because of his illness.
The situation took a turn for the worse later in the month and he developed pneumonia and one of his lungs collapsed, prompting him to be admitted to ICU, GoFundMe officials said.
A tube was inserted to keep his lung inflated, although his wife said it was removed when he was moved out of ICU.
Fat Cap has been sharing information about the GoFundMe campaign, which can be found at bit.ly/2RmponZ.
"There aren’t enough words to sufficiently thank you all for your prayers and support," LeeAnne Rob wrote on Facebook. "It means so much to our family. Please keep the prayers coming. They’re working! We can’t wait to see everyone again."
