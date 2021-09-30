Community members, school parents have until Monday to offer input for GCPS communication audit

There is not much time left for Gwinnett County Public Schools parents, staff members and members of the community at large to weigh in on the district's communications performance.
The school system will wrap up its online School Communication Performance Evaluation survey on Monday. The survey opened Sept. 20 and is being conducted by the National School Public Relations Association as a districtwide review of communications with the public.
The survey is part of a communications audit whose goal is to identify issues the district is facing, what the community's communication needs are, the "climate for communication" and GCPS audience preferences.
“As a district, we continually look at how we can improve,” GCPS spokeswoman Sloan Roach said. “The time is right as this initiative aligns with Superintendent Calvin J. Watts’ Look, Listen, and Learn Tour. The results will assist Dr. Watts and our school and district leaders as we strive to enhance communication with those we serve. The Communications Audit is just one more example of how we are listening to our community and learning more about their needs.”
The survey is designed to let district leaders know how the community feels current communication efforts are working and what needs to be addressed. Stakeholders are are asked to weigh in on class-level, school-level and district-level communications with parents, staff and the broader community. There are separate surveys offered for parents, staff members and community members and links to each one can be found at bit.ly/3kT2gKb.
Participants in the survey will be asked how they would like the district to communicate information to them, as well as how effective current communication efforts have been and how they perceive GCPS and its communication efforts.
GCPS officials said the survey results will be combined with feedback from 40 virtual focus groups and interviews to ensure the district's communications are as effective as possible.
