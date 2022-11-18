Antonio Molina says his mission is to leave this world better than he found it.
The United States Navy veteran, attorney and community leader is doing just that. Molina will share his insight, experiences and advice with graduating students at Georgia Gwinnett College’s fall 2022 commencement. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on Dec. 1 at Gas South Arena in unincorporated Duluth.
Molina is a partner at Nguyen & Pham LLC, where he specializes in personal injury, immigration, and transactional law.
As the son of Salvadorean and Cuban parents, Molina is a staunch advocate for immigrants and is active in a number of organizations serving the Hispanic/Latino community.
Among his most recent achievements, Molina was was named Community Partner of the Year by the Georgia Hispanic Bar Association in March 2022. During that same month, the Hispanic National Bar Association named him a Top Lawyer under 40.
Molina founded the 50 Most Influential Latinos Awards and was listed as one of Georgia’s “40 Under 40” in both the Atlanta Business Chronicle and Georgia Trend Magazine.
He is member of the Leadership Georgia Class of 2022. He was in the first class of the Cultivating Hispanic Leadership Institute, a six-month leadership development program, and part of the inaugural class of the Gwinnett 101 Citizens Academy.
More than 525 students will graduate at GGC’s Dec. 1 commencement.
