Despite some light rain, Buford residents lined the street outside the Gwinnett County Police Department North Precinct under umbrellas and rain jackets to cheer officers arriving, and some leaving for the day, in hopes of boosting their morale.
The event on Monday was the first of several Rennee Rafanelli, wife of Major Christopher Rafanelli, planned across Gwinnett over the next week known as "Cheer the Blue." She said her husband has been with the Gwinnett County Police Department for 26 years.
"The profession is on trial and it really has an effect on the morale of the guys, and these folks coming out here it’s just a tremendous morale boost for them," Christopher Rafanelli said. "We have a fantastic police department. We have a very strong leadership here and we have a phenomenal relationship with the public and we want to continue that. This is proof of that great relationship."
About 50 people of all ages attended the event. Christopher Rafanelli said some of the officers choked up and got teary-eyed right before they left the precinct for their shift just from hearing the crowd cheering outside.
"During the height of the pandemic, our police officers were hailed as frontline heroes and gratitude was plentiful," Renee Rafanelli said. "Just a few weeks ago they were receiving praise for their service. Today, those same heroes are targets for name calling and many have had threats extended to their families.
"The negative impact has certainly rippled throughout Gwinnett County and left many officers questioning their career and/or feeling that their contributions are not only unappreciated, they are unwanted. Fortunately, there are many residents who share a sentiment that yesterday's heroes did not change overnight and truly need a show of support from the community they service."
Protests across the country against excessive police force have erupted in the last month in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota in May, followed by several similar incidents involving African Americans. Such incidents have led to calls for police reform, including defunding police departments, and for more serious consequences for officers who act out of line.
"You just know what you see on the news, which doesn’t look great for either side," Jasmin Queen said. "It seems there’s a divide on both sides and both sides are struggling."
Queen said she hoped the event showed the officers that the community, indeed, continues to appreciate them putting their lives on the line amid social unrest and the ongoing pandemic.
State House Rep. Chuck Efstration also attended the event on Monday.
"At the state capitol, we write and pass laws but law enforcement enforce those laws that are passed and the rule of law that is so important to our country, and it’s only possible because of outstanding public servants like these officers," he said.
Renee Rafanellisaid she also personally hopes the "Cheer the Blue" events bring about some sort of mending in the community.
The next event is slated for Wednesday, June 24, at the East Precinct in Dacula at 5:30 p.m. To view a full schedule of events, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/299435917904342?active_tab=about.
