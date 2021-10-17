From left, Greater Atlanta Community Foundation CEO Frank Fernandez, GCPS Foundation Senior Executive Director Aaron Lupuloff, Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia President and CEO Randy Redner and Junior Achievement of Georgia President John Hancock cut the ribbon to open the Community Foundation Philanthropy “Store” at the JA Discovery Center at Gwinnett located in Discovery High School in Lawrenceville on Thursday.
Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia President and CEO Randy Redner speaks at the ribbon cutting for the new Community Foundation Philanthropy “Store” at the JA Discovery Center at Gwinnett located in Discovery High School.
Photo: Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia
Photo: Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia
From left, Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia President and CEO Randy Redner, Greater Atlanta Community Foundation CEO Frank Fernandez and Junior Achievement of Georgia President John Hancock.
The YMCA of Metro Atlanta was not the only organization to recently open a “storefront” at the JA Discovery Center at Gwinnett.
The Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia and the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta also recently opened a “storefront” in the center, which is housed at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville. The organizations follow in the steps of other participants in the JA Discovery Center’s JA Finance Park in teaching eighth-graders about budgeting their finances.
“The Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia, they represent the expense line, if you will, in the budgeting process called ‘philanthropy,’” Junior Achievement of Georgia President John Hancock said. “We know that most families, even moderate income families, give and they may give in different ways or they may just give modestly, but they give.
“We think that whenever you teach free enterprise and financial capability and financial literacy, that you also ought to teach philanthropy because it’s a part of who we are as a society.”
The ribbon cutting for the new Community Foundation Philanthropy “Store” was held Thursday, the day before Junior Achievement of Georgia turned around and opened the YMCA “store.”
Community Foundation officials praised the partnership with Junior Achievement of Georgia, which runs the JA Discovery Center, because of the thousands of middle school students that they said go through the JA Finance Park program.
“At the Community Foundation we view financial literacy for our students as critical to their development and understanding of philanthropy later in life,” Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia President and CEO Randy Redner said in a statement.
“We felt this investment with Junior Achievement of Georgia through partnering with the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta on the Philanthropy Store allows us to accomplish both of these objectives.”
Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta CEO Frank Fernandez added, “We have a responsibility to give back in anyway we can and this store helps accomplish that. We’re excited to be here with our friends at the Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia.
“One of the things we want to do more, that the pandemic has taught us, is increased collaboration on issues across the region. We immediately thought of the Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia when this opportunity became available and are thrilled about this partnership.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
