The Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia will host its Nonprofit Academy: Starting Point on March 23.
Community Foundation officials said the intensive, half-day of learning and networking for nonprofits will be the “starting point” for the rest of the Nonprofit Academy 2023’s events. Held from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Gas South District Convention Center, the event costs $150 for general attendees.
Participants can choose to attend four tracks with two sessions within each track, plus a special panel Q&A open to all attendees for a total of eight session options. The four tracks are fundraising, leadership development, storytelling and organizational development.
Session topics include:
• Capitol Campaigns
• Gen XYZ Giving
• The Five Voices: Shared Motivation and Communication Skills, Parts One and Two
• 2023 Nonprofit Marketing Trends
• What Nonprofits Can Learn from For-profit Marketing
• Fostering a Positive Work Culture
• Self Care and Your Mental Health
The special panel Q&A will be on “Organizational Excellence: Securing Your Organization’s Legacy” and will be moderated by Jill Edwards, Commercial Lending Division Manager at United Community Bank. The panel features Terence Chatmon, President/CEO of Victorious Family; Nesha Mason, Executive Director of The Drake House; Julio Carrillo, CEO of Hope Atlanta; and JT Wu, Founder/Executive Director of Preface Project.
“Our nonprofits make the community better, and we are so excited for this opportunity to help them learn and develop through our Nonprofit Academy: Starting Point,” said DePriest Waddy, President and CEO of the Community Foundation. “We’ve recruited industry experts and are looking forward to providing valuable information to our nonprofits on a variety of topics.”
The event concludes with lunch and keynote speaker Larry Campbell, president and CEO of Corners Outreach.
Campbell has more than 35 years of corporate and nonprofit experience in Georgia. After graduating from Middle Tennessee State University, Campbell worked at the sixth largest company in the world, rising to corporate headquarters before founding his own technology company.
He successfully ran his tech company for more than 25 years and had employees in 20 states. In 2012, he founded Corners Outreach. Campbell's expertise ranges from planning to execution, profit management, analytics, operations, and acquisition.
Corners Outreach exists to break cycles of generational poverty and strengthen our community. Their mission is to equip metro Atlanta’s underserved students of color and their families to lead full lives through educational development and economic opportunities.
Over the past decade, they have developed into an organization led by a professional staff of 25 with the help of 250+ volunteers. Corners Outreach has built trusted relationships with 900+ families through two leading programs:
Corners Academy began in 2012 as a free summer enrichment program for 75 children and has grown to now partner with 20+ schools in Gwinnett and DeKalb to offer early education, teen programs, and parenting workshops to 650+ students.
