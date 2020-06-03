The Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia has hit its goal of raising $1 million for the Coronavirus Relief Fund and is now working its way past that goal.
The foundation announced this week that it had surpassed its goal, which was set when the fund was established in March to address local needs created by the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
“We are so thankful for this amazing support of our Coronavirus Relief Fund,” Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia CEO and president Randy Redner said. “In some ways it is not surprising because our heart to help those during a crisis is who we are as Americans. Every generation faces a pivotal challenge, and, when we look back a year from now, our response to COVID-19 will show the very best of who we are today.”
Since mid-March the foundation has used the support to fund more than 50 grants that it has distributed to to local nonprofits. The total distributed so far amounts to more than $630,000.
The groups that the money has been given to are organizations that work to make sure people in the community have access to food, health care, housing and other assistance during the pandemic.
Nonprofits that have received grants supported by the fund include: the Southeast Gwinnett Cooperative Ministry; Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett; Corners Outreach; North Gwinnett Co-op; Home of Hope at the Gwinnett Children’s Shelter; Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries; Lawrenceville Cooperative Ministry; Partnership Against Domestic Violence; and North Fulton Community Charities.
One of the nonprofits highlighted by the foundation for receiving a grant is Impact 46. It is a Lawrenceville-based organization that created the Lawrenceville Response Center, an emergency intake center designed to address housing needs, in response to the pandemic.
“Without the Community Foundation granting us funds, we would not have been able to make the match [from the City of Lawrenceville/Mayor David Still] to actually launch the Lawrenceville Response Center and help over 60 families,” Impact 46 Executive Director Jen Young said. “The Community Foundation was instrumental in really helping us and doing it so quickly. Usually it takes weeks to receive grant money but they provided it in a couple of days. That allowed us the freedom to quickly assess people’s needs and provide housing.
“All of those funds are going to people — not a program. The dollars are going to moms, to dads, to children. It’s an investment in our city because our city is only as strong as our people.”
The community foundation is still accepting donations to support the Coronavirus Relief Fund. Anyone interested in making a donation can do so at cfneg.org.
