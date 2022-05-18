After a nationwide search, the Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia ultimately did not have to go far to find its new chief executive officer.
The foundation announced this week that its board has selected DePriest Waddy to be its new CEO, starting on June 1. Waddy previously worked for United Way of Greater Atlanta, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta, the Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity and the American Hospital Association.
He is currently the CEO of Families First, which is an organization that helps at-risk children and families in Georgia and elsewhere in the U.S. Waddy has nearly 30 years of experience in leadership roles for nonprofits and Fortune 500 companies, according to the Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia.
“DePriest is an experienced CEO with a strong reputation for leading nonprofit organizations in the Greater Atlanta area,” Community Foundation board chair Dick LoPresti said. “He is well connected in Gwinnett and the region and has a passion for addressing the critical needs in our community.
"After a nationwide search led by executive search firm Grant Partners, which resulted in many strong candidates, our 10-member CEO transition team made the unanimous choice to have DePriest lead the Community Foundation forward.
"As we grow and help our fundholders with their journey of generosity, the impact on our nonprofits and community will be tremendous. Our current CEO Randy Redner has done an incredible job of transforming the role that the Community Foundation plays, and his outstanding leadership has positioned the Community Foundation well for our next stage of growth under DePriest’s leadership.”
Waddy will replace outgoing CEO Randy Redner, who had originally planned to retire in 2020, but agreed to stay a little longer to help the foundation get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Waddy earned his bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Alabama and his MBA from Kennesaw State University. He's already familiar with Gwinnett County through his work with the United Way, Big Brother and Sisters and Families First, but he also graduated from the Leadership Gwinnett program in 2015. He also graduated from Leadership Birmingham in 2019 and Leadership Atlanta in 2022.
Atlanta Magazine named Waddy to its Atlanta 500 list of the metro area's top leaders in 2021 and 2022, and was awarded the Georgia Titan 100 earlier this year.
“I am thrilled that God has blessed me to lead this phenomenal organization,” Waddy said. “Randy Redner has done a masterful job as CEO, and I applaud him and the Community Foundation board for setting the stage to achieve continued growth and help meet the increasing needs resulting from complex family problems.”
During Waddy's tenure with Families First, he oversaw $30 million in assets as well as a major fundraising effort which raised $2 million for Gwinnett families alone. He also oversaw a five-year strategic planning effort during his first three months with the organization.
He worked as well with Families First's board of directors to create a new prevention-based navigator care model to help families be more resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic by connecting them with a navigator who can help the families get access to resources, track the families progress and even provide after care assistance.
“I am thrilled to have DePriest as the Community Foundation’s new CEO,” Redner said. “We first met over seven years ago when our offices were next to each other — he was the Regional Director for the United Way and I was the brand-new CEO of the Community Foundation.
"Over the years we have developed a great professional partnership, but, more importantly, we have grown a wonderful personal friendship. I have had the privilege of watching his leadership at work for many years and know his heart for the community and those he serves.
"He is a talented, visionary leader who brings a wealth of nonprofit and corporate experience to this role. All of this makes me very excited for the future of the Community Foundation!”
Waddy and his wife, Carol, have one daughter as well as two granddaughters.
