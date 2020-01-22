The Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia will launch its new education program for nonprofits later this month and the head of United Way of Greater Atlanta is expected to help celebrate the opening.
The first Nonprofit Academy event, Starting Point, will be held from 7:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Sonesta Gwinnett Place. The event will include speakers from groups such as Facebook Atlanta, Columns Fundraising and Excelsior Insights during networking and learning opportunities.
The keynote address, however, will be delivered by United Way of Metro Atlanta CEO Milton Little Jr.
“Our goal in creating our Nonprofit Academy and launching the year with Starting Point was to help our nonprofit partners get off to a great start in 2020,” said Randy Redner, CEO and president of the Community Foundation. “We have a great line up of speakers and topics and are looking forward to providing our nonprofits with valuable information.”
Session topics at Starting Point will include asking for asset wealth versus income wealth; being a leader in terms of change and culture in an effort to have sustainable success; an "insider's scoop" from Facebook officials; the importance of risk management for nonprofit organizations; and tips on how to have a high-performing board.
Attendees can choose from one of five tracks — fundraising, leadership development, storytelling, business operations and relationship development — to participate in at the event.
The event costs $75 to attend and anyone interested in participating in it can register at www.cfneg.org/nonprofitacademy.
