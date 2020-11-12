The Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia recently announced it has some new board members coming, well, on board.
There are a dozen people joining the board, including a judge, a state legislator, a representative of the faith community, a community leader and local business leaders.
“This is the largest class ever of new board members for the Community Foundation and that is not by happenstance,” Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia CEO/President Randy Redner said. “This is a critical time in world history and we need more horsepower than ever to help the communities we serve recover from the pandemic.
“We firmly believe the work we do together over the next few years will, without a doubt, impact the place we all call home for generations to come.”
The new board members include: Gwinnett State Court Judge Ronda Colvin Leary; state Rep. Sam Park; Atlanta Promise Church Senior Pastor, Rev. Bryan S Choe; community leader Phil Wolfe; Precision Planning President Carla Carraway; Axis Companies Founder and President Dean Collins; Edward Jones Financial Advisor Dave Cook; Ellison Insurance Agency owner Wayne Ellison; Warren Averett Managing Partner Kim Hartsock; CFS Corporation CEO Bin Liu; Powell & Edwards Partner Nathan Powell; and Russell Landscape President Teddy Russell.
“I can’t wait to begin working with these incredible leaders,” said Dick LoPresiti, board chair. “At the Community Foundation, we say that we ‘Connect people who care with causes that matter’. Each of these new board members is an accomplished servant leader in our community and has shown a passion for causes that matter. Along with our current board members and amazing staff, these new members will allow us to serve our community even more effectively.”
