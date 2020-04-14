In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia has given out more than $450,000 in the form of 43 grants over the past month.
According to Randy Redner, CEO and president of the Community Foundation, the goal was to be "first and fast" in responding to the needs of nonprofits on the front line of the pandemic fight.
But more help is needed, which is why this week the Community Foundation has embarked on the "100K in 7 days" challenge.
“Our board has already personally donated over $100K that’s gone directly to our nonprofits,” Redner said. “Now they’re challenging the community - you - to help raise another $100K to continue providing our community with food, health care, housing and financial assistance.”
The Community Foundation created the Coronavirus Relief Fund on March 13. But now, as the shelter in place order has been extended, the board is challenging the community to match the funds they’ve already donated.
“Just ask the nonprofits we’ve helped so far,” said Dick LoPresti, board chair of the Community Foundation. “They are the ones that are on the front lines and they see the faces of our neighbors in need every day — they know how crucial it is to have community support.
"Our board is personally committed to doing everything we can to help, but we know that with the support from the larger community, we can help so many more people survive this current crisis.”
According to Redner, the Community Foundation is making weekly grants to area nonprofits, which are allowing them to directly impact lives.
“As a frontlines provider for the community, we are seeing many new faces coming for assistance as people experience lost wages and business closures,” said Laura Drake, executive director of the Southeast Gwinnett Cooperative Ministry. “The grant we’ve received from the Coronavirus Relief Fund has helped us to provide food, utility, prescription, and emergency housing assistance to our community."
The Community Foundation said that, to date, people have already given more than $700,000 to the fund. The additional $100,000 will help the Community Foundation as it tries to reach its goal of raising $1 million by April 30.
“As we as a country are beginning to understand, this crisis — in so many ways — is just starting, Redner said. “What is a health care crisis today will turn into a financial crisis for so many families and so on - the road to recovery will be long.
"You can help our community during these times, and show that Gwinnett Cares, by donating to the Coronavirus Relief Fund.”
Anyone can give now at cfneg.org/covid19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.