Now celebrating its 37th year of contributing to quality-of-life improvements in Gwinnett County, the Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia will host the in-person return of its “Nonprofit Academy: Starting Point” on Thursday, Feb. 24 at Gas South District Convention Center in Duluth.
“Starting Point,” which is the kickoff event for the remainder of Nonprofit Academy’s plans for 2022, will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., providing a comprehensive half-day of learning and networking for nonprofits. Ann Cramer, senior consultant at Coxe Curry & Associates, is this year’s keynote lunch speaker.
The Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia, which in its lifetime has distributed more than $100 million to various nonprofits, was founded in 1985 by a consortium of citizens to receive and disburse charitable funds in the community. But the organization goes beyond financial support by offering leadership initiatives (like Nonprofit Academy) and addressing area needs.
“Our nonprofits have experienced a lot during the last two years,” said Randy Redner, CEO and president of the Community Foundation. “This year’s in-person Nonprofit Academy is a great way for nonprofit leaders, their staff and board to get some energy and training to start the year.
“We have a great lineup of speakers and topics and are looking forward to providing our nonprofits with valuable information. There’s no better way for nonprofits to get their team even more engaged and smarter than they are today.”
There will be five different tracks – with three classes in each track – to select from. Track subjects include fundraising, leadership development, storytelling, business operations and organizational development. Session topics will include major gifts, relationship development and annual giving; developing leaders through competency assessment and professional development; the power of personality; storytelling that connects; and technology/cybersecurity.
Cramer, the event’s keynote speaker, joined Coxe Curry & Associates after retiring from IBM, where she served as director for the company’s Corporate Citizenship and Corporate Affairs for the Americas. In her role as senior consultant, Cramer provides strategic consultation to nonprofit clients to bolster board development, volunteer engagement, corporate relations and fundraising.
In 2020, Cramer received the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Lifetime Achievement Award and was inducted into Georgia Trend’s Hall of Fame. She has served on a host of area nonprofit boards, including the Alliance Theatre Company, the Woodruff Arts Center and the Georgia Foundation for Public Education.
The registration fee for “Starting Point” is $75. For a full list of speakers and to register, visit www.cfneg.org/nonprofitacademy.
