The Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia recently awarded 36 grants to area nonprofits at its annual grant awards celebration.
The event was held on May 19 at The 1818 Club and the grants, totaled $395,000. Including nonprofits who received challenge grants, the total impact being funneled into area nonprofits is $735,000, Community Foundation officials said.
The Community Foundation’s Good2Give Community Fund provides the funding for the grants, along with the help of the Community Foundation’s generous fundholders. The grants received are just a portion of the estimated $12 million the Community Foundation will pour into nonprofits this year, along with education programming and other support services.
The Community Foundation’s incoming CEO/President DePriest Waddy, who starts in his new position June 1, attended the grant awards.
“Being able to meet and hear from so many nonprofits doing great work in Gwinnett and beyond was a highlight for me,” Waddy said. “These awardees are doing phenomenal work, and creating new investors in their work along the way. The Community Foundation is proud to be a part of their awesome success, and we look forward to establishing new pathways to serve those in need over the coming decades.”
For LETTUM EAT, a mobile food service providing free meals to food-insecure individuals and families in local communities, the funds will help them feed even more people.
“The Community Foundation has been a tremendous supporter of LETTUM EAT. There are so many small nonprofits that set out to do great work in their communities but can’t survive the financial challenges they face,” founder and chef Hank Reid said. “The Community Foundation has not only provided financial resources but also led in educating its fundholders about the various nonprofit organizations and how they impact the people they serve.
“We are blessed to benefit from the vast resources the Community Foundation makes available. This grant will support our Food Truck Feeding Tours initiative, where we go into underserved communities and serve hot meals. Our $10K grant will fund transportation and meals for over 2,500 people at our mobile events.”
Another grant recipient, Home Repairs Ministries, provides critical home repairs to those in need.
“Home Repairs Ministries is honored to receive the support of the Community Foundation,” Executive Director Mark Wolfe said. “Not only has the need for repairs grown due to the effects of COVID and repairs being postponed, but the price of materials has also greatly increased. We look forward to using the funds to help additional people in need of critical home repairs.”
For outgoing President and CEO Randy Redner, being part of one last grant awards ceremony was fulfilling, he said.
“This is why we do what we do,” Redner said. “We have many incredible nonprofits doing life-changing work in our communities. To hear from so many of them about the work they’re doing — and to be able to further support that work through these grants -—has been one of my favorite events during my years at the Community Foundation.
“Including this year’s grants, the Community Foundation has now donated over $100 million to worthy charities since 1985 — with more than $50 million of that coming in the last five years!”
The main focus of this year’s grant awards were education, healthcare, food insufficiency and homelessness
“Our grants committee pours over each application, spending hours making decisions regarding where these funds needed to go,” Julie Arnold, chair of the grants committee, said. “It was not an easy task to select these 36 winners out of the 173 who submitted letters of intent. We are so thankful for the incredibly generous community and fundholders we have.”
Anyone can give to the Community Foundation’s Good2Give Community Fund. There is no age limit or dollar amount restrictions on the fund as giving is something the Community Foundation wants the entire community involved in, officials said.
To donate or learn more, go to www.cfneg.org.
