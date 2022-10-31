Gwinnett County government, Juvenile Court and Gwinnett County Public Schools officials are expected to sit down together Wednesday night to discuss a rash of incidents that have occurred in the county's schools.
A "Code Red" meeting will take place New Mercies Church, which is located at 4000 Five Forks Trickum Road in Lilburn, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials expected to participate in the forum include Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts, Gwinnett County Police chief J.D. McClure, GCPS Police Chief Tony Lockard, Gwinnett Juvenile Court Judge Rodney Harris and New Mercies Senior Pastor Jesse Curney III.
Gwinnett County Police Department Outreach Manager Rachael Warnsley, Ellison Insurance Agency owner Wayne Ellison and New Mercies Student and Young Adult Pastor Lawrence Williams II will serve as moderators.
"Members of our community are coming together (Wednesday) to discuss a wholistic approach to violence," Hendrickson said in a Facebook post. "And I’m here for it. This impacts all of us. I believe it’s important that we speak in one unified voice with a clear message."
The meeting comes amid a series of violent incidents involving Gwinnett students that have occurred on and off GCPS campuses in recent weeks.
Two weeks ago, a gun was fired on Shiloh High School's campus right after classes dismissed for the day. Last week, a Norcross High School was shot and killed while he was off-campus, on Technology Parkway, during school hours.
And, a Grayson High School student cut another student with a box cutter during a fight in a school bathroom on Monday morning.
There have also been several complaints from teachers and parents in recent months about increasing discipline issues in Gwinnett schools in recent months, starting as far back as the 2021-2022 school year.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
