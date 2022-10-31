313339074_2898778800254603_306342065379068764_n.jpg

Gwinnett County government, Juvenile Court and Gwinnett County Public Schools officials are expected to sit down together Wednesday night to discuss a rash of incidents that have occurred in the county's schools.

A "Code Red" meeting will take place New Mercies Church, which is located at 4000 Five Forks Trickum Road in Lilburn, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials expected to participate in the forum include Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts, Gwinnett County Police chief J.D. McClure, GCPS Police Chief Tony Lockard, Gwinnett Juvenile Court Judge Rodney Harris and New Mercies Senior Pastor Jesse Curney III.