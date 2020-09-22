Gwinnett residents are being encouraged to show their support of the Snellville Police Department on Thursday — by being mellow and eating some pizza.
Mellow Mushroom in Snellville will donate 10% of all food and drink orders to the Snellville Citizens' Police Academy Alumni group to support the city's police department. The restaurant is located at 2000 Main St. East.
There will be no inside dining so pizza orders must be take out or delivery.
There will also be raffle drawings for prizes such as an HP Office Pro Printer valued at $169 from Office Depot, $25 and $20 gift certificates from Main Street Restaurant, $20 Mellow Bucks from Mellow Mushroom, a $40 gift card from Culver's, a $25 gift card from Wild Wing Cafe and stuffed animals.
The raffle tickets will be sold in the parking lot from 6 until 8 p.m. and a drawing will be held at 8 p.m. on Facebook Live. Raffle ticket holders do not need to be present during the drawing to win.
Anyone who would like to place a pizza order with Mellow Mushroom on Thursday can call the restaurant at 770-736-9396.
