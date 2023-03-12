Community leaders have organized a mental health community panel discussion and question and answer session, which will take place at McClure Health Science High School in unincorporated Duluth on Wednesday.
Gwinnett County residents are being invited to participate in discussion on mental health in the Duluth area this week.
Gwinnett County Board of Education chairwoman Tarece Johnson said in an announcement on Facebook that community leaders got together to organize the panel discussion, which will take place from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the McClure Health Science High School, which is located at 3921 Club Drive in unincorporated Duluth. The event is described as a community listening panel discussion and question-and-answer session.
A flyer that has been circulating for the event says a “Gwinnett Team of Mental Health Professionals” will participate in the panel discussion. The flyer states the panel will consist of representatives from the Mental Health Support Network, Viewpoint Health, cyber security firm Fort Security, Barber Therapy, a licensed clinical social worker, and a licensed professional counselor.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.