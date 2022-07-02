For years, mental health was considered a topic that people did not want to talk openly about, but that has changed in recent years.
As conversations have taken place on how to address a rise in mass shootings, as well as what is needed to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health has been an unavoidable topic and more has been done to address it.
Several police departments in Gwinnett have launched co-responder efforts for mental health crisis calls. The Sheriff’s Office has created a Mental Health Task Force. In the past, law enforcement lacked to resources to help people experiencing mental health crisis, so they were often just sent to jail and became the courts responsibility.
Even the Georgia General Assembly has begun looking at the issue. A new state law that is designed to put more resources into addressing mental health needs went into effect this weekend.
And yet, local leaders said there is more that can be done to address the issue of mental health.
“It is vital that we have programs in place before it even gets to the legal system,” Gwinnett County Commissioner Marlene Fosque said.
Mental health was one of the key topics that came up time and again at the Youth Exposium which was hosted by Buford-based Poplar Hill Missionary Baptist Church and Buford Forward at the church this past week.
Panelists at the forum included Fosque, Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor, Gwinnett County Public Schools Police Chief Tony Lockhart, Gwinnett County Police North Precinct Commander, Maj. J.T. McDowell, and two Gwinnett County students. Judges, business leaders and other GCPS officials also participated in the event at times.
Taylor said mental health has to be considered when tackling issues such as gun violence.
“We can talk about our plan of actions all day long, but we have to address why we’re in the situations where we’re at and that goes back to mental health,” the sheriff said.
Fosque said View Point Health is seeking funding for a 24-hour mental health clinic from both the county and federal funding through U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux’s office.
“We provide services up to (5 p.m.), but after 5 o’clock is when the real issues seem to happen,” said Fosque, who sits on the View Point Health board. “So, we’re looking at that and trying to get funding for that clinic this year.”
View Point Health has received some county funding for years. It has been working with the county police, local city police and Sheriff’s Office on their efforts to address mental health crisis by providing training or licensed clinicians who serve as co-responders with police on mental health calls.
McDowell said the co-responder program is already “been paying great dividends,” especially since many new officers do not have the experience to de-escalate mental health crisis.
“It doesn’t mean that we still won’t have to arrest people, it doesn’t mean we still won’t have to use force when someone just won’t do what they need to do,” McDowell said. “But, it does give us the ability to apply a higher level of expertise to dealing with them to try to resolve the situation.”
Mental health was not the only issue that was brought up during the Youth Exposium.
Attendees, moderators and even some panel participants also raised concerns about the safety of schools in light of the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas this spring.
“I am concerned about gun violence,” said panelist and Peachtree Ridge High School student Tyler Lee. “There was a case last year of a Lawrenceville student that, excuse me for being explicit, was shot in the head at a bus stop.”
Lee, who has been outspoken in recent weeks about what he sees as a need to address gun violence, said he recently looked the case of the Central Gwinnett High School who was shot at their bus stop to double check the details before he discussed it in public. What he found, however, was that there were similar cases of students being shot by fellow teenagers.
“I want to understand why this happens,” Lee said. “I want to understand why there are so many teenagers that are getting into altercations that cannot walk away from the fight.”
South Gwinnett High School student Malik Clark said he believe social media has played a role in more conflicts between students and more gun violence.
“Everyone is always trying to see what everyone else is doing and deep down, social media is fake,” he said. “People believe fake lies.”
Lockhart said the rise in gun violence is a symptom of a “societal shift” towards more violent ways of resolving conflicts in recent years.
He cited a recent incident in Atlanta where a man shot two female employees at a Subway. Atlanta police have said the man shot the employees, one of whom died from her injuries, because they put too much mayonnaise on his sandwich.
Lockhart said people who teenagers 30 or more years ago were not as likely to escalate toward gun violence when they were in school.
“If we had an argument with someone, it would be a push, a fight, but now it’s escalated to guns and the Subway incident with someone being shot over putting too much mayonnaise on a sandwich,” Lockhart said. “Our society has accelerated and it needs to be pulled back.”
