As an SVU detective, Gwinnett Police Cpl. Matthew Conway is used to working with victims who are considered special.
But, after Conway experienced an unexpected, and so far unexplained, cardiac issue that sent him to the hospital last month, coworkers and community members made it clear that they consider him to be pretty special as well.
A GoFundMe campaign that was set up to help Conway and his family has already raised $8,905 toward a goal of $10,000.
"Matt is home and recovering," said Rachel Smallwood, who is Conway's sister-in-law and the person who established the GoFundMe campaign. "He has a long road ahead but is in good spirits. From the Conways and my family, we appreciate all of your prayers and donations. We are overwhelmed with all of the love."
Conway, who is 27-years-old and an Army veteran, was hospitalized June 18 after his wife, Tanya, found him unresponsive and not breathing.
Tanya Conway is a 911 dispatcher for Gwinnett County and she had the couple's son call 911 while she began performing CPR on her husband.
Matt Conway was admitted to the intensive care unit once EMTs brought him to the hospital. Smallwood said he had to be sedated had a weak heart and cognitive issues at the hospital. He was eventually transferred to a hospital in Atlanta where more extensive testing was done.
He also developed pneumonia in both of his lungs and doctors were not able to determine what caused his cardiac issues.
Although he was released from the hospital at the end of June, Smallwood said it may be as long as several months before he can return to work. The GoFundMe campaign, she said, is designed to help the family with medical and everyday expenses.
Gwinnett police Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said several of Conway's coworkers visited him when he was in the hospital, once he was able to have visitors. The link to the GoFundMe campaign was also circulated within the police department early on so several Gwinnett police officers have contributed to the campaign.
It has also begun circulating in the community as well and community members began making donations.
"We appreciate the community's support," Winderweedle said. "Both of them (Matthew and Tanya Conway) work for the department. Mrs. Conway has been with Communications for probably over 15 years now and Matt's a detective in Special Victims.
"He works hard, does a good job and seems to really enjoy what he does in SVU. We're hoping he has a quick recovery and can get back to what he enjoys doing."
The GoFundMe campaign can be found at bit.ly/3Ri52Xw.
