The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners now has a funding mechanism in place to pay for its purchase of Gwinnett Place Mall.
Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve the issuance of Urban Redevelopment Authority bonds to pay for the purchase in both their capacities as the Board of Commissioners and as the Urban Redevelopment Agency board in two back-to-back meetings. The county commission initially voted in December to buy the mall, which has been struggling for years and only has about a dozen tenants, for $23 million and Tuesday's vote was the next step in going forward with the purchase.
"The resolution also authorizes staff to move forward with activities related to the issuance of the bonds, including seeking ratings for the bonds, offering the bonds for competitive sale in the open market and establishing budgets related to the acquisition (of the bonds)," county Financial Services Director Buffy Alexzulian said.
The parameters commissioners set on the bonds include stipulations that they will not exceed $25 million and that the interest rate capped at 6%. Commissioners also set the annual debt service at $1.85 million with the maturity date set at 20 years.
Commissioners are set to vote on pricing of the bonds in March.
The mall had been up for sale on the market for more than a year before commissioners voted to buy it. There are no plans for what the county will do with the mall, but the sale does not include the Macy's, Mega Mart, Beauty Master and former Sears anchor spaces because they are owned separately from the main part of the mall.
The portion of the mall that the county is buying includes the interior retail spaces, food court and the vacant anchor space that previously housed a Belk and a Parisian department stores.
