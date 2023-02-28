Gwinnett Place Mall redevelopment, equity plans unveiled

Gwinnett County residents got to see what the future of the Gwinnett Place Mall property in 2022, and it appears redevelopment will include a mix of housing, retail, community services and highlighting the county's diversity.

Separate plans, one focused on redevelopment and another centered on ensuring new development is equitable, were presented in the past year and produced similar results about what the community wants to see at the former mall property. The idea is called "Global Villages" in the redevelopment plan.

 Photo: Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District

The plan for revitalizing the Gwinnett Place Mall property with a mixture of retail, restaurants, green space, a cultural center and residential uses is moving forward.

Gwinnett County commissioners voted on Tuesday night to approve the Gwinnett Place Mall Revitalization Strategy that the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District worked on last year. The strategy calls for tearing down most of the existing Gwinnett Place Mall property — except for the Macy's, Mega Mart and Beauty Master anchors — and replacing it with a mixed-use "Global Villages" redevelopment concept.

