Gwinnett County residents got to see what the future of the Gwinnett Place Mall property in 2022, and it appears redevelopment will include a mix of housing, retail, community services and highlighting the county's diversity.
Separate plans, one focused on redevelopment and another centered on ensuring new development is equitable, were presented in the past year and produced similar results about what the community wants to see at the former mall property. The idea is called "Global Villages" in the redevelopment plan.
Photo: Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District
The plan for revitalizing the Gwinnett Place Mall property with a mixture of retail, restaurants, green space, a cultural center and residential uses is moving forward.
Gwinnett County commissioners voted on Tuesday night to approve the Gwinnett Place Mall Revitalization Strategy that the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District worked on last year. The strategy calls for tearing down most of the existing Gwinnett Place Mall property — except for the Macy's, Mega Mart and Beauty Master anchors — and replacing it with a mixed-use "Global Villages" redevelopment concept.
“This is history in the making, and I’m honored to have a front row seat,” Commissioner Kirkland Carden, whose district includes the mall area, said in a statement. “As the commissioner who represents the mall area, I wanted to make sure it is an economic force for Gwinnett County. Our vote tonight will make that happen.”
Gwinnett Place Mall is Gwinnett County's oldest mall, having opened in 1984, but it had been in a steep decline for at least a decade before the county closed on a $23 million purchase of most of the property in 2021, and it was being used as a filming site for movies in addition to retail purposes in its final years.
The county bought the interior retail spaces in the mall, including the old food court and the former Belk anchor.
The former Sears anchor was bought in 2018 by apartment developer Northwood Ravin, but that space was used as a mass COVID-19 testing and vaccination site during the recent pandemic.
The county adopted an equitable redevelopment plan for the property last year and county and Gwinnett Place CID officials have said that plan and the revitalization strategy share a lot of similar ideas for how the property should be used.
Both the Equitable Redevelopment Plan and the Gwinnett Place Revitalization Strategy included extensive public input efforts.
“The mall revitalization has never been a top-down approach. At its foundation, we wanted to hear public feedback to shape our decisions,” Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “As our main stakeholders, their opinions, foresight, time and commitment were key elements to confidently move the project forward.”
The strategy calls for several "villages" with residential uses, as well as a cultural center, a central lawn that can host events, retail and restaurants. The Macy's, Beauty Master and Mega Mart anchors would remain standing and serve as anchors for the redeveloped property.
The idea is that the redeveloped property would highlight the diversity of the area, which is on the outskirts of a large Korean community, sometimes called K-Town, that spans the Duluth and Suwanee areas in Gwinnett County.
The property is also expected to have community, small business and jobs resources.
"Some of the key takeaways and recommendations that came out of our community included for this site to celebrate and support an international mix of cultures, to design the development with multigenerational families in mind, and to make the development a place where you can work, live and play," Gwinnett County Economic Development Director Roman Dakare said.
