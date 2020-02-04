Gwinnett County commissioners approved the voting schedule for the upcoming presidential preference primary on Tuesday.
The Republican and Democratic primaries will be held March 24. The focus, however, will be on the contested Democratic primary, which will help determine who will face Republican President Donald Trump in November.
The schedule adopted Tuesday lays out the schedule for early voting in Gwinnett and also addresses the hours for election day voting, which is more of a formality since the date and voting hours are mandated by state law.
"(This) represents a substantial expansion of early voting for presidential primaries for 2020 as compared to 2016," Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash told her colleagues on the commission.
Under the schedule adopted this week, the first week of early voting will take place only at the county's elections and voter registration office in Lawrenceville.
Early voting will expand to seven satellite voting sites during the second and third weeks of early voting.
In all, early voting will be available in Gwinnett County every day of the week — including Saturdays and Sundays — at at least one polling location for 19 consecutive days.
"Given that we're all experiencing new voting machines this year due to legislation, it's good that we have one week to test (the machines) at one location before expanding to all of the satellite locations," Commissioner Ben Ku said.
"Yes, that's the staff's thought process," Nash said in response to Ku.
The approved early voting schedule for the presidential primary is:
• March 2 to March 20: Daily from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, which is located at 455 Grayson Highway Suite 200 in Lawrenceville.
• March 9 to March 20: Daily from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 N. Bogan Road in Buford; Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Avenue in Dacula; Georgia Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway in Suwanee; Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville; Lucky Shoals Park Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road in Norcross; Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain; and Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.
