Gwinnett County commissioners gave their blessing on Tuesday to pay a half-a-million-dollar settlement to a woman who was seriously injured after a county police officer hit her vehicle last year on Interstate 85.
The $500,000 settlement with Hoschton resident Sarah Wood was approved by commissioners Tuesday. Wood's car was hit by a police car driven by Officer Todd Ramsey on April 1, 2019, while she was sitting in traffic in the northbound lanes of I-85.
Wood was sent to the hospital because of injuries she sustained in the accident, which occurred between between Old Peachtree Road and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road on the interstate. A police investigation later determined Ramsey was at fault.
"This agenda item seeks the approval of a final settlement of a pending claim in the amount of $500,000 for serious personal injuries suffered by Ms. Wood in an accident arising out of the use of a county-owned motor vehicle," county attorney Mike Ludwiczak told commissioners.
"In return for this payment, the county will receive a full and final release of all claims against the county and its employees arising out of this incident. The settlement of this claim will also bring this matter to a prompt conclusion without the need for any litigation between the parties."
A copy of an internal police department investigation that the Daily Post obtained a copy of last year showed the incident prompted Ramsey's demotion from master police officer to police officer senior.
Then-Gwinnett Police Chief Butch Ayers said in a disciplinary letter that Master Patrol Officer Todd Ramsey, who was demoted after he was found at fault for a four-vehicle accident on I-85, has been involved in eight accidents — where he was deemed to be at fault — since he joined the force in 1996.
Ramsey, who had been with the department for about 23 years at the time of the accident, rear-ended a Kia Sorrento that Wood was driving on the afternoon of April 1, 2019. A total of about four vehicles ultimately ended up being involved in the accident.
After Ramsey's patrol car hit Wood's car, her Sorrento hit another vehicle and a median wall. The patrol car stopped on an incline and then rolled backward into the front end of a truck.
Two people, including a Gwinnett County police officer, are in critical condition after Monday's multi-vehicle accident on I-85.
The internal investigation showed Ramsey had been driving about 68 mph before hitting Wood's car and the officer reportedly was not wearing his seat beat and did not attempt to use his brakes before hitting the Sorrento.
Investigators found Ramsey had multiple browser windows open to YouTube and other video sharing websites, and had searched for Grand Theft Auto videos before getting on the interstate.
Ramsey told investigators he had tried to minimize the YouTube window and then had trouble with a contact lens before he looked up and hit Wood's car.
