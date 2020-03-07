Qualifying week for county, state and federal offices brought some surprises and fulfilled some expectations as voters found out who will be on the ballot in the May 19 general primary election.
Two big pieces of news to come out of qualifying week, which ended at noon Friday, were that county Commissioner Tommy Hunter did not sign up to seek re-election while embattled Gwinnett Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader — who is awaiting a retrial on felony computer trespassing charges — is running for another four-year term on the bench.
Hunter found himself as the source of controversy shortly after his current term began in 2017 when Facebooks posts, in which he called U.S. Rep. John Lewis a "racist pig" and referred to Democrats as "demonrats" and "libtards" surfaced.
In recent weeks, Hunter had been on the fence about whether he would run again, saying "I really want to" at Chairwoman Charlotte Nash's State of the County address in mid-February, but adding he and his wife were still discussing whether he should run again.
Since Hunter did not qualify, that means every county commission seat on this year's ballot will be open.
Ultimately, five Democrats and three Republicans are running to replace Hunter. Qualifying ended at noon Friday.
Meanwhile, Schrader will have to face Gwinnett Magistrate Court Judge Deborah Fluker, as well as attorney and former Snellville Mayor Kelly Kautz and attorneys B.T. Parker and Christa Kirk.
Schrader is set to go on trial again in late April, weeks before the nonpartisan judicial elections.
The only other Gwinnett Superior Court judge who picked up an opponent is Judge Randy Rich. He will face Lawrenceville-based attorney Tamela Adkins.
Superior Court judges Karen E. Beyers, Tadia Whitner, Ronnie Batchelor and Warren Davis are running unopposed for their respective seats on the bench.
The judicial elections are non-partisan and will therefore be wrapped up in the May 19 election.
Some of the other surprises that came out of qualifying week included: Jacqueline Tseng, who had campaigned for the 7th congressional District seat, qualified as a Republican for county commission District 1, and Brooke Siskin, who had been campaigning for the open county commission chairman's seat, qualified to run for the 9th Congressional District seat — which does not represent any part of Gwinnett.
Meanwhile, each party will have a contested primary race for Gwinnett County sheriff with four Democrats and two Republicans running for the seat.
In addition to qualifying for the May 19 primary, the state also held qualifying for the special election to fill the Senate seat currently held by U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, but that election will not be held until November.
Loeffler will face U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.; Raphael Warnock; Derrick Grayson; Lilburn resident Annette Davis Jackson; A. Wayne Johnson; Kandiss Taylor; Deborah Jackson; Jamesia James; Tucker resident Tamara Johnson-Shealey; Matt Lieberman; Joy Felecia Slade; Ed Tarver; Richard Dien Winfield; Brian Slowinski; Al Bartell; Allen Buckley; Michael Todd Greene; Valencia Stovall; John "Green" Fortuin; and Rod Mack.
Here is a full list of who qualified for the May 19 election this week:
U.S. Senate (Perdue's seat)
Democrat: James Knox, Jon Ossoff, Teresa Pike Tomlinson, Sarah Riggs Amico, Marckeith Dejesus, Maya Dillard Smith, Tricia Carpenter McCracken
Republican: David Perdue (I)
U.S. House of Representatives, District 4
Democrats: Hank Johnson (I), William Haston, Elaine Amankwah Nietmann
Republicans: Johsie Cruz Ezammudeen
U.S. House of Representatives, District 7
Democrats: Carolyn Bourdeaux, Zahra Karinshak, Nabilah Islam, Brenda Lopez-Romero, Rashid Malik, John Eaves
Republicans: Mark Gonsalves, Lynne Homrick, Rich McCormick, Renee Unterman, Zachary Kennemore, Lisa Noel Babbage, Eugene Yu
U.S. House of Representatives, District 10
Democrats: Andrew Ferguson, Tabitha Johnson-Green
Republicans: Jody Hice (I)
County Commission Chair
Democrats: Andy Morgan, Curt Thompson, Lee Thompson, Nicole Love Hendrickson, Desmond Nembhard
Republicans: George Awuku, Marcia Neaton, David Post
County Commission District 1
Democrats: Kirkland Carden
Republicans: Laurie McClain, Jacqueline Tseng
County Commission District 3
Democrats: John Moye, Jasper Watkins, Derrick Wilson, Roger Marmol, Justin Walsh
Republicans: Matt DeReimer, Kim Walker, Ben Archer
School Board District 1
Democrats: Karen Watkins, Segun Adeyina
Republicans: Carol Boyce (I)
School Board District 3
Democrats: Tanisha Banks
Republicans: Mary Kay Murphy (I)
School Board District 5
Democrats: Louise Radloff (I), Tarece Johnson
Republicans: No candidate qualified
Sheriff
Democrats: Curtis Clemons, Keybo Taylor, Ben Haynes, Floyd Scott
Republicans: Lou Solis, Ken VanNus
Tax Commissioner
Democrats: Maureen McIvor, Regina Carden, Tiffany Porter
Republicans: Richard Steel (I)
Clerk of Court
Democrats: Tiana Garner
Republicans: No candidate qualified
District Attorney
Democrats: Patsy Austin-Gatson, Wesley Person
Republicans: Danny Porter (I)
State Senate District 5
Democrats: Sheikh Rahman (I)
Republicans: None
State Senate District 9
Democrats: Nikki Merritt, Cheryle Renee Moses, Gabe Okoye
Republicans: P.K. Martin (I)
State Senate District 40
Democrats: Sally Harrell (I)
Republicans: Garry Guan
State Senate District 41
Democrats: Gil Freeman, Mohammed Jahangir Hossain, Kim Jackson, Beverly Jones, Sabrina McKenzie
Republicans: William Park Freeman
State Senate District 45
Democrats: Ernie Anaya, Matielyn Jones, Richard Smith
Republicans: Sammy Baker, Clint Dixon, Noemi Puntier
State Senate District 48
Democrats: Michelle Au, Josh Uddin
Republicans: Matt Reeves
State Senate District 55
Democrats: Gloria Butler (I)
Republicans: None
State House District 81
Democrat: Scott Holcomb (I)
Republican: None
State House District 93
Democrat: Dar'shun Kendrick (I), Alfred Reynolds
Republican: Hubert Owens Jr.
State House District 94
Democrat: Karen Bennett (I)
Republican: None
State House District 95
Democrat: Beth Moore (I)
Republican: Erica McCurdy
State House District 96
Democrat: Pedro Marin (I)
Republican: None
State House District 97
Democrat: Mary Blackmon Campbell
Republican: Bonnie Rich (I)
State House District 98
Democrat: Taeho Cho
Republican: David Clark (I)
State House District 99
Democrat: Jorge Granados, Marvin Lim
Republican: None
State House District 100
Democrat: Dewey McClain (I)
Republican: None
State House District 101
Democrat: Sam Park (I)
Republican: Carol Field
State House District 102
Democrat: Gregg Kennard (I)
Republican: Soo Hong
State House District 103
Democrat: Clifton Marshall
Republican: Timothy Barr (I), Derrick McCollum, Donald Schmidt
State House District 104
Democrat: Nakita Hemingway, Andrea Stephenson
Republican: Chuck Efstration (I)
State House District 105
Democrat: Donna McLeod (I)
Republican: Eric Dierks
State House District 106
Democrat: Emily Leslie, Rebecca Mitchell
Republican: Brett Harrell (I)
State House District 107
Democrat: Shelly Hutchinson (I)
Republican: Michael McConnell
State House District 108
Democrat: Jasmine Clark (I)
Republican: Johnny Crist
State House District 114
Democrat: None
Republican: Tom Kirby (I)
Superior Court Judge (Rich) - Nonpartisan seat
Candidates: Randy Rich (I), Tamela Adkins
Superior Court Judge (Schrader) - Nonpartisan seat
Candidates: Kathryn Schrader (I), Deborah Fluker, Kelly Kautz, B.T. Parker, Christa Kirk
Superior Court Judge (Beyers) - Nonpartisan seat
Candidate: Karen E. Beyers (I)
Superior Court Judge (Batchelor) - Nonpartisan seat
Candidate: Ronnie Batchelor (I)
Superior Court Judge (Whitner) - Nonpartisan seat
Candidate: Tadia Whitner (I)
Superior Court Judge (W. Davis) - Nonpartisan seat
Candidate: Warren Davis (I)
Probate Court Judge - Nonpartisan seat
Candidate: Christopher Ballar (I)
State Court Judge (Bratton) - Nonpartisan seat
Candidates: Shawn Bratton (I), Matt Miller
State Court Judge (Brown) - Nonpartisan seat
Candidate: Carla Brown (I)
State Court Judge (Brantley) - Nonpartisan seat
Candidate: Emily Brantley (I)
State Court Judge (Doran) - Nonpartisan seat
Candidate: Veronica Cope
Chief Magistrate - Nonpartisan seat
Candidate: Kristina Hammer Blum (I)
