Qualifying week for county, state and federal offices brought some surprises and fulfilled some expectations as voters found out who will be on the ballot in the May 19 general primary election.

Two big pieces of news to come out of qualifying week, which ended at noon Friday, were that county Commissioner Tommy Hunter did not sign up to seek re-election while embattled Gwinnett Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader — who is awaiting a retrial on felony computer trespassing charges — is running for another four-year term on the bench.

Hunter found himself as the source of controversy shortly after his current term began in 2017 when Facebooks posts, in which he called U.S. Rep. John Lewis a "racist pig" and referred to Democrats as "demonrats" and "libtards" surfaced. 

In recent weeks, Hunter had been on the fence about whether he would run again, saying "I really want to" at Chairwoman Charlotte Nash's State of the County address in mid-February, but adding he and his wife were still discussing whether he should run again.

Since Hunter did not qualify, that means every county commission seat on this year's ballot will be open.

Ultimately, five Democrats and three Republicans are running to replace Hunter. Qualifying ended at noon Friday.

Meanwhile, Schrader will have to face Gwinnett Magistrate Court Judge Deborah Fluker, as well as attorney and former Snellville Mayor Kelly Kautz and attorneys B.T. Parker and Christa Kirk.

Schrader is set to go on trial again in late April, weeks before the nonpartisan judicial elections.

The only other Gwinnett Superior Court judge who picked up an opponent is Judge Randy Rich. He will face Lawrenceville-based attorney Tamela Adkins.

Superior Court judges Karen E. Beyers, Tadia Whitner, Ronnie Batchelor and Warren Davis are running unopposed for their respective seats on the bench.

The judicial elections are non-partisan and will therefore be wrapped up in the May 19 election.

Some of the other surprises that came out of qualifying week included: Jacqueline Tseng, who had campaigned for the 7th congressional District seat, qualified as a Republican for county commission District 1, and Brooke Siskin, who had been campaigning for the open county commission chairman's seat, qualified to run for the 9th Congressional District seat — which does not represent any part of Gwinnett.

Meanwhile, each party will have a contested primary race for Gwinnett County sheriff with four Democrats and two Republicans running for the seat.

In addition to qualifying for the May 19 primary, the state also held qualifying for the special election to fill the Senate seat currently held by U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, but that election will not be held until November.

Loeffler will face U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.; Raphael Warnock; Derrick Grayson; Lilburn resident Annette Davis Jackson; A. Wayne Johnson; Kandiss Taylor; Deborah Jackson; Jamesia James; Tucker resident Tamara Johnson-Shealey; Matt Lieberman; Joy Felecia Slade; Ed Tarver; Richard Dien Winfield; Brian Slowinski; Al Bartell; Allen Buckley; Michael Todd Greene; Valencia Stovall; John "Green" Fortuin; and Rod Mack.

Here is a full list of who qualified for the May 19 election this week:

U.S. Senate (Perdue's seat)

Democrat: James Knox, Jon Ossoff, Teresa Pike Tomlinson, Sarah Riggs Amico, Marckeith Dejesus, Maya Dillard Smith, Tricia Carpenter McCracken

Republican: David Perdue (I)

U.S. House of Representatives, District 4

Democrats: Hank Johnson (I), William Haston, Elaine Amankwah Nietmann

Republicans: Johsie Cruz Ezammudeen

U.S. House of Representatives, District 7

Democrats: Carolyn Bourdeaux, Zahra Karinshak, Nabilah Islam, Brenda Lopez-Romero, Rashid Malik, John Eaves

Republicans: Mark Gonsalves, Lynne Homrick, Rich McCormick, Renee Unterman, Zachary Kennemore, Lisa Noel Babbage, Eugene Yu

U.S. House of Representatives, District 10

Democrats: Andrew Ferguson, Tabitha Johnson-Green

Republicans: Jody Hice (I)

County Commission Chair

Democrats: Andy Morgan, Curt Thompson, Lee Thompson, Nicole Love Hendrickson, Desmond Nembhard

Republicans: George Awuku, Marcia Neaton, David Post

County Commission District 1

Democrats: Kirkland Carden

Republicans: Laurie McClain, Jacqueline Tseng

County Commission District 3

Democrats: John Moye, Jasper Watkins, Derrick Wilson, Roger Marmol, Justin Walsh

Republicans: Matt DeReimer, Kim Walker, Ben Archer

School Board District 1

Democrats: Karen Watkins, Segun Adeyina

Republicans: Carol Boyce (I)

School Board District 3

Democrats: Tanisha Banks

Republicans: Mary Kay Murphy (I)

School Board District 5

Democrats: Louise Radloff (I), Tarece Johnson

Republicans: No candidate qualified

Sheriff

Democrats: Curtis Clemons, Keybo Taylor, Ben Haynes, Floyd Scott

Republicans: Lou Solis, Ken VanNus

Tax Commissioner

Democrats: Maureen McIvor, Regina Carden, Tiffany Porter

Republicans: Richard Steel (I)

Clerk of Court

Democrats: Tiana Garner

Republicans: No candidate qualified

District Attorney

Democrats: Patsy Austin-Gatson, Wesley Person

Republicans: Danny Porter (I)

State Senate District 5

Democrats: Sheikh Rahman (I)

Republicans: None

State Senate District 9

Democrats: Nikki Merritt, Cheryle Renee Moses, Gabe Okoye

Republicans: P.K. Martin (I)

State Senate District 40

Democrats: Sally Harrell (I)

Republicans: Garry Guan

State Senate District 41

Democrats: Gil Freeman, Mohammed Jahangir Hossain, Kim Jackson, Beverly Jones, Sabrina McKenzie

Republicans: William Park Freeman

State Senate District 45

Democrats: Ernie Anaya, Matielyn Jones, Richard Smith

Republicans: Sammy Baker, Clint Dixon, Noemi Puntier

State Senate District 48

Democrats: Michelle Au, Josh Uddin

Republicans: Matt Reeves

State Senate District 55

Democrats: Gloria Butler (I)

Republicans: None

State House District 81

Democrat: Scott Holcomb (I)

Republican: None

State House District 93

Democrat: Dar'shun Kendrick (I), Alfred Reynolds

Republican: Hubert Owens Jr.

State House District 94

Democrat: Karen Bennett (I)

Republican: None

State House District 95

Democrat: Beth Moore (I)

Republican: Erica McCurdy

State House District 96

Democrat: Pedro Marin (I)

Republican: None

State House District 97

Democrat: Mary Blackmon Campbell

Republican: Bonnie Rich (I)

State House District 98

Democrat: Taeho Cho

Republican: David Clark (I)

State House District 99

Democrat: Jorge Granados, Marvin Lim

Republican: None

State House District 100

Democrat: Dewey McClain (I)

Republican: None

State House District 101

Democrat: Sam Park (I)

Republican: Carol Field

State House District 102

Democrat: Gregg Kennard (I)

Republican: Soo Hong

State House District 103

Democrat: Clifton Marshall

Republican: Timothy Barr (I), Derrick McCollum, Donald Schmidt

State House District 104

Democrat: Nakita Hemingway, Andrea Stephenson

Republican: Chuck Efstration (I)

State House District 105

Democrat: Donna McLeod (I)

Republican: Eric Dierks

State House District 106

Democrat: Emily Leslie, Rebecca Mitchell

Republican: Brett Harrell (I)

State House District 107

Democrat: Shelly Hutchinson (I)

Republican: Michael McConnell

State House District 108

Democrat: Jasmine Clark (I)

Republican: Johnny Crist

State House District 114

Democrat: None

Republican: Tom Kirby (I)

Superior Court Judge (Rich) - Nonpartisan seat

Candidates: Randy Rich (I), Tamela Adkins

Superior Court Judge (Schrader) - Nonpartisan seat

Candidates: Kathryn Schrader (I), Deborah Fluker, Kelly Kautz, B.T. Parker, Christa Kirk

Superior Court Judge (Beyers) - Nonpartisan seat

Candidate: Karen E. Beyers (I)

Superior Court Judge (Batchelor) - Nonpartisan seat

Candidate: Ronnie Batchelor (I)

Superior Court Judge (Whitner) - Nonpartisan seat

Candidate: Tadia Whitner (I)

Superior Court Judge (W. Davis) - Nonpartisan seat

Candidate: Warren Davis (I)

Probate Court Judge - Nonpartisan seat

Candidate: Christopher Ballar (I)

State Court Judge (Bratton) - Nonpartisan seat

Candidates: Shawn Bratton (I), Matt Miller 

State Court Judge (Brown) - Nonpartisan seat

Candidate: Carla Brown (I)

State Court Judge (Brantley) - Nonpartisan seat

Candidate: Emily Brantley (I)

State Court Judge (Doran) - Nonpartisan seat

Candidate: Veronica Cope

Chief Magistrate - Nonpartisan seat

Candidate: Kristina Hammer Blum (I)

