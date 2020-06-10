Republican voters may have settled on their choice to carry the GOP banner in the Gwinnett County commission chairman's race this fall, but Democrats still have a little more work to do before they know who their nominee will be.
With 99.36% of the precincts counted, David Post lead the GOP primary for commission chairman, earning 56.99% of the 34,161 votes cast compared to 26.24% for Marcia Neaton and 16.76% for George Awuku.
In the Democratic primary, former county employee Nicole Love Hendrickson nearly won the race in a five-person field, but just missed getting 50% of the votes cast. Hendrickson earned 49.59% of the 65,352 votes cast, followed by Desmond Nembhard (16.14%), Lee Thompson Jr. (13.39%), Curt Thompson (12.31%) and Andy Morgan (8.57%).
It appears Hendrickson and Nembhard are headed for a runoff on Aug. 11.
That does not mean the outcomes from Tuesday for either party are necessarily settled, however.
County officials have not yet counted the large number of absentee by mail votes that it received. Counting of those ballots will begin Wednesday.
Meanwhile, in the Commission District 1 race, Laurie McClain appeared to defeat Jacqueline Tseng in the Republican primary. McClain received 77.1% of the 7,060 votes counted Tuesday night. The winner faces Democratic candidate Kirkland Carden in November.
Over in the District 3 race, both Republicans and Democrats appeared headed for runoffs.
Ben Archer is set to face Matt Dereimer in the Republican runoff. Archer received 48.56% of the 10,494 votes counted Tuesday night in the GOP primary, followed by Dereimer with 26.86%. Kim Walker got 24.58% of the votes casts in the primary.
In the Democratic primary for the seat, Derrick Wilson led the field with 37.9% of the 21,930 votes counted, but without the mail-in votes counted, it's unclear who he would face in a runoff.
Jasper Watkins and John Moye were neck-and-neck for second place. Moye got 17.66% of the votes counted Tuesday night while Watkins got 17.51%. Thirty-four votes separate them.
Justin Walsh came in fourth with 14.84% of the votes cast, putting him 584 votes behind Watkins. Former Snellville City Councilman Roger Marmol finished in fifth place with 12.09% of the votes cast.
All results are unofficial until certified by elections officials.
