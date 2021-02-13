A new type of "energy" will be coming to the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth this summer.
The center, which was built its brand over the last five years around the "Experience the energy" slogan that references its name, is set to get a new moniker later this year. That's due to the fact that Gas South bought Infinite Energy — the company that bought the center's naming rights in 2015 — last year.
"Gas South purchased Infinite Energy and so they also acquired the naming rights," Explore Gwinnett Executive Director Lisa Anders said. "The process to rename it and rebrand it is in the works, but it will probably be announced around June 1."
Once a new name is announced, the center will have to go through the process of changing out the name on signs and other materials and items that bear the Infinite Energy Center logo.
As for what the center's new name will be, that is something that has not yet been decided. It does have to reference Gas South, but the exact name is still under development.
"It is not necessarily automatically Gas South Center," Anders said. "That's what we're in the process of discussing with their marketing team: what's the best fit and they will obviously have a lot of thoughts on their own needs and branding so it could be Gas South Center but it may very well be something else."
Whatever name is chosen will be the third moniker the center has gone by in its lifetime. It was originally known as the Gwinnett Center and stayed that way for its first few decades in existence. Infinite Energy then bought the naming rights for a 20-year period in 2015.
The process of changing out the name is expected to take the rest of the year to complete. Once the name is chosen, the second half of the year is expected to be spent changing out the signage and staff clothing that bears the center's name and logo.
Anders said it should be easier to manage a name change this time, however, because the staff has already done it before.
"Changing names can be a lot of work if you think about it," she said. "(It's) the signage, the name, the branding, getting people to think about it differently, especially going from Gwinnett Center to Infinite Energy Center when something was named for Gwinnett and it was 20 years old.
"So, I think the process is going to be pretty smooth this time, especially for the internal IEC team. They have a lot experience doing this once so they're pretty familiar with what the process is going to be and what it takes."
Another unknown factor at this point is whether there will be three separate names for each of the main components of the campus, which are the arena, the theater and the convention space.
With Infinite Energy, it was decided that the Infinite Energy Center name would apply to the entire campus, but within that, there would be the Infinite Energy Arena, the Infinite Energy Theater and the Infinite Energy Forum.
"That's part of that marketing process," Anders said. "Is it one name? Is there three names? Is there a campus name? So, I would say that's probably still TBD, but I think that each building — it's likely that each building will have its own name because they are just very different, defined entities and it's likely they'll all three be named separately, but not a guarantee."
But, Anders didn't rule out the possibility that the word "energy" could be incorporated into the name somehow. That would allow staff at the center to keep the "Experience the energy" branding going.
Even if the word "energy" is not kept in the name, Anders said the branding could still work in a way.
"Energy is gas so it's not necessarily saying that has to go away in terms of how it's utilized and included," she said.
